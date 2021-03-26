NFL: Top 10 plays of Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning is, without a doubt, one of the greatest quarterbacks to have ever played in the NFL. So it was not at all surprising when in early February, the former Colt and Bronco was selected for induction in the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.

The formal enshrining ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 8. With a few months to go till then, let's roll back the clock and take a look at some of Peyton Manning's ten greatest moments in the NFL.

• 14x Pro Bowler

• 2x Super Bowl Champion

• 5x MVP

• Most passing yards in a season (5,477)

• Most passing TD in a season (55)

• CFB and Pro Football HOFer



Peyton Manning turns 45 today 🎉 pic.twitter.com/2I91cNmJiu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 24, 2021

#10 Peyton Manning runs for a 33-yard touchdown on November 4th, 2001 in a Week 8 victory at the Buffalo Bills

As great a signal-caller as Peyton Manning was, Lamar Jackson he was not. Manning only amassed 667 yards rushing in the entirety of his 17-year career.

Peyton Manning notched up 33 of those yards alongside this infamous TD against the Buffalo Bills back in 2001.

It's a real collector's item of a score for the University of Tenessee product. Hence it makes the list at number 10.

#9 Peyton Manning throws a 4-yard TD pass to Pierre Garcon in the 2009 AFC championship game

Down 17-13 at the half, the Peyton Manning-inspired Indianapolis Colts put on a clinic in the third and fourth quarters to win 30-17.

In the third quarter, Manning's 4-yard TD pass to Pierre Garcon was a particular highlight, capping off a pulsating drive upfield. You can see the pass at 5.42 in the video linked above.

#8 Peyton Manning's Perfect Pass to Emmanuel Sanders for a 75-Yard TD vs Cleveland Browns

After throwing his third pick-6 of the season in the previous series of plays, Peyton Manning rebounded in true Hall of Fame fashion with this spectacular 75-yard TD pass to Emmanuel Sanders in October 2015.

The Broncos won the game 26-23, but Denver fans are still talking about that perfect pass by Peyton Manning. It really was on a dime!

