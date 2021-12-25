GTA Online players get free $100k bonus for using Amazon Prime

GTA Online players could potentially earn a lot of money in the next few weeks, all thanks to Prime Gaming rewards.

Rockstar continues to spread holiday cheer with special bonuses. Players can get free vehicles and unique clothing items this week. However, there are some exclusive rewards for anybody who uses Prime Gaming. There is a really good financial incentive for doing so.

The official Newswire is advertising a $100,000 bonus for players. All they have to do is connect their Prime Gaming with Rockstar Games Social Club. The money will eventually be sent to their bank accounts. Players can earn up to $400,000 a month if they collect it every week.

How to earn $100k with Amazon Prime in GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Get 40% off apparel and collectibles, save on PC titles and more. Ends January 5: The Rockstar Store Holiday SaleGet 40% off apparel and collectibles, save on PC titles and more. Ends January 5: rsg.ms/ea45709 The Rockstar Store Holiday SaleGet 40% off apparel and collectibles, save on PC titles and more. Ends January 5: rsg.ms/ea45709 https://t.co/wCyxfkxS4R

Rockstar has been promoting holiday sales for the entire month now. GTA Online players should not miss out on these great deals. If any of them happen to use Prime Gaming on a regular basis, now is the chance to make $100,000.

Here's how it works

GTA Online players simply need to sign up for Prime Gaming. There is a free trial that lasts up to 30 days. Afterwards, players have to pay a monthly subscription fee of $12.99. Prime Gaming can be canceled anytime, which is convenient.

Now the player simply needs to connect their Social Club to Prime Gaming. If they already took care of it, they have nothing else to worry about. They will receive a free cash bonus of $100,000 this week.

Rockstar Support has more information with regards to details and limitations. GTA Online players can always check out the website for more clarification. On a related note, players should always check Newswire for weekly bonuses.

$100k can help with some of the expenses

Tez2 @TezFunz2

#GTAOnline Imani tech for the new vehicles allows you to install a Missile Lock-on Jammer on your PV or turn it into a remote car you can control from the interaction menu. Imani tech for the new vehicles allows you to install a Missile Lock-on Jammer on your PV or turn it into a remote car you can control from the interaction menu.#GTAOnline https://t.co/FYRkRAX8EY

Many of the newer features in GTA Online cost a lot of money. For instance, the Imani Tech items are considerably useful, but they are rather expensive. The Missile Lock-On Jammer costs a grand total of $400,000.

GTA Online players can offset these prices with their free $100,000. If they have used Prime Gaming for the past month or so, they can pay the entire cost of a Missile Lock-On Jammer. This helpful device can turn the tables against griefers who overly rely on homing missiles.

$100,000 may not seem like much, but it can definitely help with expenses. GTA Online players can use it to cover the costs of weapons, vehicles and properties,

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi