GTA Online offers special gifts for players who log in this week

Rockstar wants GTA Online players to head for the holidays with special bonuses this week.

The Festive Surprise 2021 event has kicked off in a major way. Winter has finally arrived in Los Santos as players take to the snow-covered streets. Most GTA Online players are going to be very busy this holiday season as Rockstar is giving away a few toys for them to play with.

All players have to do is log in this week for special rewards. These range from free vehicles to several ammo rounds. Now is the time to get back into the game. Even if a player isn't very active, they can still reap the rewards. GTA Online is going to make it worth their while.

Log into GTA Online this week for special gifts

It's that time of year again for GTA Online players. Rockstar isn't just offering holiday sales, they are also giving away gifts. This article will briefly overview all the free items this week. Here's what happens when players boot up the game.

These are the free items available

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Play GTA Online this week and claim a festive care package that includes the new Clownfish Mask, Red Festive Tee and more: rsg.ms/36e11f7 Play GTA Online this week and claim a festive care package that includes the new Clownfish Mask, Red Festive Tee and more: rsg.ms/36e11f7 https://t.co/VfG1X7hi5N

Rockstar is promoting a "festive care package" for all players who log in this week. The above tweet even shows a few of them in action. Here is what GTA Online players can expect to receive:

Clownfish Mask

Red Festive Tee

Fireworks Launcher with 20 rounds

25 Sticky Bombs

25 Grenades

10 Proximity Mines

10 Molotov Cocktails

Fully replenished snacks and armor

All of these weapons have an explosive flair to them. GTA Online players can certainly light a fire to keep themselves (and other players) warm this season. Players will automatically have these items in their inventory.

Players can also get a Gallivanter Baller ST

Players who jump into GTA Online anytime this week can claim a special holiday gift — a free Gallivanter Baller ST



Available to claim gratis from Legendary Motorsport: The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Los SantosPlayers who jump into GTA Online anytime this week can claim a special holiday gift — a free Gallivanter Baller STAvailable to claim gratis from Legendary Motorsport: rsg.ms/36e11f7 The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Los Santos Players who jump into GTA Online anytime this week can claim a special holiday gift — a free Gallivanter Baller ST Available to claim gratis from Legendary Motorsport: rsg.ms/36e11f7 https://t.co/dEVRqejper

Out of all the holiday gifts, this one is arguably the best. This luxury SUV normally costs $890,000, yet GTA Online is giving it away for free.

The Baller ST has good performance traits for this particular class. It's much faster than players would expect it to be, thanks to its good acceleration. However, they will definitely feel the weight of this vehicle. At the very least, it has some really good customization, so players can stylize it however they want.

As an added bonus, GTA Online players will also get a new livery. Known as Santa's New Sled, it's only available for the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio, a vehicle that will be drip-fed very soon.

