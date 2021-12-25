GTA Online offers special gifts for players who log in this week

Rockstar wants GTA Online players to head for the holidays with special bonuses this week.
The Festive Surprise 2021 event has kicked off in a major way. Winter has finally arrived in Los Santos as players take to the snow-covered streets. Most GTA Online players are going to be very busy this holiday season as Rockstar is giving away a few toys for them to play with.
All players have to do is log in this week for special rewards. These range from free vehicles to several ammo rounds. Now is the time to get back into the game. Even if a player isn't very active, they can still reap the rewards. GTA Online is going to make it worth their while.
Log into GTA Online this week for special gifts
It's that time of year again for GTA Online players. Rockstar isn't just offering holiday sales, they are also giving away gifts. This article will briefly overview all the free items this week. Here's what happens when players boot up the game.
These are the free items available
Rockstar is promoting a "festive care package" for all players who log in this week. The above tweet even shows a few of them in action. Here is what GTA Online players can expect to receive:
- Clownfish Mask
- Red Festive Tee
- Fireworks Launcher with 20 rounds
- 25 Sticky Bombs
- 25 Grenades
- 10 Proximity Mines
- 10 Molotov Cocktails
- Fully replenished snacks and armor
All of these weapons have an explosive flair to them. GTA Online players can certainly light a fire to keep themselves (and other players) warm this season. Players will automatically have these items in their inventory.
Players can also get a Gallivanter Baller ST
Out of all the holiday gifts, this one is arguably the best. This luxury SUV normally costs $890,000, yet GTA Online is giving it away for free.
The Baller ST has good performance traits for this particular class. It's much faster than players would expect it to be, thanks to its good acceleration. However, they will definitely feel the weight of this vehicle. At the very least, it has some really good customization, so players can stylize it however they want.
As an added bonus, GTA Online players will also get a new livery. Known as Santa's New Sled, it's only available for the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio, a vehicle that will be drip-fed very soon.