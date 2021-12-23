How to get a free Gallivanter Baller ST in GTA Online

Snowfall has finally arrived in GTA Online with this year's Festive Surprise update, and there are several gifts as well. This week, players can get a free car, the Gallivanter Baller ST, which is part of The Contract DLC. They can also install a free Christmas-inspired livery for the car.

The new car is one of several new additions to the game as part of the Christmas update. This article guides one on how they can obtain the Gallivanter Baller ST in GTA Online. Players only have a week to acquire the car, starting from today.

GTA Online free car: Step-by-step guide on how to obtain the Gallivanter Baller ST

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Players who jump into GTA Online anytime this week can claim a special holiday gift — a free Gallivanter Baller ST



Available to claim gratis from Legendary Motorsport: The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Los SantosPlayers who jump into GTA Online anytime this week can claim a special holiday gift — a free Gallivanter Baller STAvailable to claim gratis from Legendary Motorsport: rsg.ms/36e11f7 The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Los Santos Players who jump into GTA Online anytime this week can claim a special holiday gift — a free Gallivanter Baller ST Available to claim gratis from Legendary Motorsport: rsg.ms/36e11f7 https://t.co/dEVRqejper

Here's what players must do to add the Gallivanter Baller ST to their garage in GTA Online:

Players have to access the internet via in-game computers or their player character's mobile phone.

Then, they must navigate to the Legendary Motorsport website where they can find the Gallivanter Baller ST. This can be done more easily by sorting the vehicles by price (from lowest to highest).

Once the purchase is made, players must select the garage that they wish the vehicle to be delivered to. This isn't applicable if the player only owns a single garage.

The Gallivanter Baller ST will be delivered to the player's selected garage within a few minutes in GTA Online. As mentioned before, it will only be available for free between December 23 to 29. After that, it will be priced at $890,000, with a Trade Price of $667,500.

Players can also get a free livery for this particular vehicle in GTA Online. This is called the "Festive Stripes" and is available at any vehicle mod shop. Beginners to GTA Online need to follow the steps given below to get it:

They have to visit any Los Santos Customs garages across Los Santos and Blaine County to install the livery.

It is available under the Livery section when customizing the car and is marked as "FREE".

The Gallivanter Baller ST is a four-door luxury SUV that is part of The Contract update. It is based on the Range Rover SVR and performs quite well for an SUV in GTA Online. This is primarily because it uses an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain.

Also Read Article Continues below

According to the game files, it has a top speed of 86.84 mph, although this hasn't been accurately tested yet.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul