GTA Online The Contract full patch notes: Agency, radio stations and more

Rockstar has released the latest GTA Online update titled The Contract, which brings some exciting new additions to the game. Players who have stopped playing the game out of boredom will now have several reasons to try it out again.

This article presents the official patch notes of The Contract, detailing everything that's coming along with this update.

Official patch notes for The Contract DLC in GTA Online: All new weapons, vehicles, music and property revealed

1) Background

Fix the kinds of problems plaguing Los Santos high rollers, including helping your A-list client Dr. Dre resolve a high-stakes theft.



Partner with Franklin Clinton and friends in The Contract, an all-new adventure for GTA Online. Fix the kinds of problems plaguing Los Santos high rollers, including helping your A-list client Dr. Dre resolve a high-stakes theft.

In GTA Online: The Contract, players meet GTA 5 protagonist Franklin Clinton, who is now one of the most famous hustlers of Los Santos. He is now the manager of F. Clinton & Partner, an agency that provides solutions to celebrity problems.

Players will work alongside Lamar Davis, Chop the Dog, and a skilled hacker named Imani. They must help Dr. Dre get his stolen phone back, as it contains exclusive and unreleased music. There's also a new music studio called the Record A Studios where players can meet Dr. Dre.

2) The Agency

Dr. Dre's stolen phone is the talk of the town. Word is the device is loaded with never-before-heard music. Tracking it down before it leaks could make or break your new "celebrity solutions Agency" — and you'll be the one getting your hands dirty.

The new purchasable property is the Agency, and it comes with a luxury office where players can accommodate the following upgrades:

Armory - This can be used as an arsenal for the player's weapons.

- This can be used as an arsenal for the player's weapons. Vehicle Workshop - Includes a garage and several new customization options for weapons.

Players will begin the story missions after buying this property, but they can also complete various side-missions such as:

Security Contracts - These are missions that are undertaken for the Agency's clients and are a good means of earning money pretty easily.

- These are missions that are undertaken for the Agency's clients and are a good means of earning money pretty easily. Payphone Hits - These are street-level assassination missions that provide special bonuses if carried out according to the specified instructions.

The Agency also provides a Concierge service, while Franklin and Imani each provide their own unique services and abilities.

3) New weapons

The Heavy Rifle in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Contract introduces three new weapons:

Heavy Rifle - Available to purchase and modify at Ammu-Nation or from the Agency’s Armory, which provides an additional discount.

- Available to purchase and modify at Ammu-Nation or from the Agency’s Armory, which provides an additional discount. Compact EMP Launcher - This weapon is available exclusively at the Agency’s Armory.

- This weapon is available exclusively at the Agency’s Armory. Stun Gun - Another weapon exclusive to the Agency Armory, the Stun Gun is an existing weapon which was not fully available earlier.

4) New vehicles

The Pegassi Ignus in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are all the vehicles that are arriving with this update:

Pegassi Ignus

Lampadati Cinquemila

Pfister Astron

Dewbauchee Champion

Bravado Buffalo STX

Enus Deity

Enus Jubilee

Some of these cars can be upgraded with Imani Tech modifications, which include the Missile Lock-On Jammer and the Remote Control Unit.

5) New music and radio station

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Discover new songs from Dr. Dre — premiering exclusively within this massive update to GTA Online. And get a rare inside look at Dr. Dre working his magic at the new Record A Studios — where you can kick back and catch a glimpse of the hit-making process.

MOTOMAMI Los Santos is a new radio station in GTA Online hosted by ROSALÍA and Arca which includes a variety of musical genres. Meanwhile, Radio Los Santos and West Coast Classics is getting exclusive new tracks from artists such as Juicy J and Mike Dean, Pusha T, Dom Kennedy, Mozzy, and more.

6) New clothing and accessories

The Westside Fitted Cap in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

New streetwear and accessories are available, including new jackets, sweaters, and hoodies, baseball hats, and tattoos. New Facepaints and Hairstyles are also accessible at the Barber. Plus, between now and December 22, GTA Online players who visit Record A Studios will receive a free Westside Fitted Cap.

7) New additions

GTA Online now has new Pause Menu Awards and Daily Objectives to fulfill. Property and Business daily fees have also been cut. Completing Auto Shop Contracts, Customer Deliveries, and Exotic Exports Deliveries now earns players LS Car Meet reputation. Meanwhile, the Nightclub and Arcade's safety capacity has been expanded.

8) New weekly events and bonuses

On Transform Races, Weed Killer, and Welcoming Party, GTA Online players will receive 2X GTA$ and RP. In addition, anybody who plays GTA Online this week will receive a free Radio Los Santos Tee. GTA Online gamers who successfully link their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming this week will receive GTA $100,000 just for playing.

Completing Dr. Dre's Contract will also give players cash bonuses for the first time they complete it. In addition, fulfilling three Security Contracts between now and December 22 will give them a GTA $200K one-time bonus, which will be accessible within 72 hours.

