GTA Online Transform Races: How to earn triple money and RP this week

Every Thursday, GTA Online keeps the player base on its toes and on the lookout for rewards, bonus cash and RP. This week, players will be able to earn thrice the usual payout by playing the Transform Races in GTA Online.

These races, upon their release, quickly grew in popularity and became one of the players' favourite game modes in GTA Online.

Players will need to master their racing abilities in various vehicles to take part in the Transform Races. From speedboats to seaplanes, they will need to utilise all of their GTA Online racing skills into one race in the hopes of winning it.

Transform Races in GTA Online: Triple RP and Cash this week

The official description of Transform Races in the Rockstar Newswire reads:

"Instantly mix vehicle and race types as you switch between land, sea and air in Transform Races, the next evolution of stunt racing in Grand Theft Auto Online. Jump instantly from the curves of a gritty, downtown street race straight into a speeding jet high above Los Santos, then dive face first down Raton Canyon on a jet ski and more. Transform Races are new and unique stunt tracks that seamlessly transition across land, sea and air, running the gamut of available vehicle types - everything from Supers and Off-Roads, to Boats, Planes, and Helicopters - and even some skydiving thrown in for good measure."

Players can begin playing Transform Races by following these steps:

Press the Pause Button. Select "Online" from the available tabs. Select Jobs > Rockstar Created > Races. Select Stunt Races. Look for Transform Races.

Players will be able to earn thrice the amount of usual RP and Cash, which is always appreciated by the GTA Online community.

