How to download Minecraft Dungeons: Step-by-step guide

Minecraft Dungeons might just be the most fun iteration in the larger Minecraft universe and is one of the most inventive titles in the franchise.

Mojang have been able to stay on their toes by coming up with interesting projects around the Minecraft brand name.

Dungeons is perhaps the most distinct of all the titles under the Minecraft umbrella as it breaks far away from the standard Minecraft formula to deliver a uniquely fresh experience.

Minecraft: Dungeons, first and foremost, is an action/adventure dungeon crawler, breaking away from the survival/sandbox experience. The game is available on a variety of platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Windows.

How to download Minecraft Dungeons

To download the game on PC, simply visit the official Minecraft website (link here) and follow these steps:

Hover over the "Games" tab in the upper section of the page. Select Minecraft Dungeons. Select "Buy Now". Complete the payment process and the game will begin downloading.

Minecraft Dungeons can be bought on the Xbox One/PS4/Nintendo Switch from their respective stores on the consoles. Players must remember that Minecraft Dungeons is a wholly different experience from the standard Minecraft formula.

The game can take a little getting used to but fans of the isometric dungeon crawler genre will find themselves right at home. The game has received extremely positive reviews across the board and is one of the most popular games of the franchise.

It was released on May 26, 2020 and has gone on to receive 2 DLCs, with a third one (Howling Peaks) announced for the future.

System Requirements: