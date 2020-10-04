Minecraft Live aired today with plenty of exciting news for Minecraft players clamoring for additional content. Of course the initial focus was on the base Minecraft game and the new updates. However, they didn't forget Minecraft Dungeons, which released with success back in May 2020.

There hasn't been an overload of information for Minecraft Dungeons. There were some confirmations of a new update and features, but not a ton of specific detail. But that info will be detailed here.

Minecraft Dungeons: Everything we know so far

The main announcement for Minecraft Dungeons is a free update which will be released in November of 2020. The update itself is is being considered major along with the addition of cross play features in the game. This means that everyone will be able to play with each other in dungeons, regardless of platform.

There is further news for the game coming in December of 2020. The first part of the release in December will be a new Howling Peaks DLC. Howling Peaks will include a new boos, which is called the Tempest Golem. Along with the new boss, a season pass is slated to arrive with the December update.

Hello there hero, adventure calls once again! Dangerous mobs, new gear, and the power of the wind itself, all await you atop perilous peaks!



Howling Peaks DLC arrives in December – it's nearly time to trek to the top!



Further down the line is a free difficulty update which is titled, Apocalypse Plus. The new difficulty update will bring an additional 20 difficulties on top of Apocalypse VIII. The power ceiling for players will also be increased along with new enchantments and item additions.

After the last DLC was released, which was Creeping Winter, fans were wondering if there would be further announcements, updates, and DLC packs that would come to Minecraft Dungeons. With the Minecraft Live showcase, they now can feel more certain about the future of the game.

What was announced at the event was some brief news of the new Howling Peaks. Like the previous DLC that was introduced, players can expect to be fighting new enemies within new missions, and new items to be introduced into the game.

Minecraft hasn't necessarily stopped there this week. In some big news for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans, Minecraft Steve will be one of the next playable fighters in the game. Steve has been a fan favorite request for a while within the community and it was only a matter of time before the character made an appearance. There will surely be more info as all the new Minecraft content comes closer to release.