Around a month ago, Mojang Studios had announced a Minecraft Live event. At the time of writing this article, the event was already live, and players can tune in to get pertinent information about what Mojang Studios has been working on this year.

For quite a while, Minecraft players had been asking for a Cave update, even if it was not expected to be released anytime soon. At the MINECON Live 2019, Mojang Studious had held a vote to determine which Biome should be updated next. The ‘Mountain’ biome had won out, which led to speculation that the ‘Mountain’ update would be next on the card.

However, at the Minecraft Live event, it was confirmed that a combined ‘Caves and Cliffs’ update will be released, although not anytime soon. As of now, Mojang Studios expect to release the update in Summer 2021.

Aw shucks, we politely asked and you so patiently waited for part two of our Caves & Cliffs announcement – thanks!



It’s been worth the wait, we promise!



↣ https://t.co/CPC2HxQrgE ↢ pic.twitter.com/LbEaHJpXSw — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 3, 2020

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update: All you need to know

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update looks to be absolutely massive, and includes a range of new features and content. Firstly, both caves and mountains will get a creative and diverse generation system.

According to Windows Central, two different types of new Caves have been announced, including Lush caves, promised to be full of light and life, along with Dripstone caves, filled with stalactites and stalagmites. Further additions include Glow Berries, that will grow on vines generated in Lush caves.

Image Credits: Windows Central

Further, a new tree called Azalea has been announced, which will indicate the location of lush caves underground. ‘Spore Blossoms’ are flowers that hang from the roof and give off ‘spores’. New mobs have also been announced in the Minecraft Live event, which includes the Warden mob.

The mob will appear deep underground, is blind, and will attack players who make too much noise. Further additions include mountain goats that will spawn near mountains, and can attack other animals, throwing them far away.

Image Credits: r/Minecraft, Reddit

Moreover, the Minecraft Live event also announced a new form of mining that will allow players to carefully excavate rare fragile items by brushing away the debris, rather than whacking at them with a pickaxe. Other changes include underwater caves and lakes and waterfalls becoming more common.

The Caves and Cliffs update also promises a new, better organized inventory, with an option to ‘bundle’ similar items together. Finally, there is a new copper ore and crystal geodes that players will be able to mine. While more information about the Minecraft Caves and Cliff update is sure to be released in coming time, it already looks to be pretty huge!