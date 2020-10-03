Fans rejoice as Minecraft Cave & Cliffs update finally arrives

Minecraft is the best selling game of all time. Years have passed, and fans still spend hours building amazing structures, entire cities, and so much more. Minecraft has had update after update to expand the creativity available within the game.

Now, the Cave & Cliffs update is confirmed for Summer 2021. This new update is something Minecraft fans have been eagerly anticipating for some time. Those fans can finally let out a sigh of relief as the update is now on its way.

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs additions

(Image Credit: Minecraft)

This new Minecraft update has plenty to offer. There will be spectacular mountains, amazing snow, and new biomes. Lush caves, glow berries, Azaleas, spore blossoms, and the Dripleaf plant are all new additions. Also, stalactites will appear and can drip water to fill cauldrons. Stalagmites will be there and can deal damage.

New blocks include Amethyst Geodes that are quite rare and drop crystal shards. These shards can be used to craft a telescope. Another new addition is the Copper block. It will turn green over time like real copper, and can be found in the forms of Copper Ore, Copper Block, Copper Stairs, and Copper Slabs.

New mobs will appear in the world. Goats will spawn in mountainous biomes. They can jump and headbutt. The Warden mob appears deep underground and are blind. They follow noise and will attack the player when they sense movement or hear them nearby. They won't attack straight away, but are incredibly strong.

There is so much more coming to Minecraft alongside the aforementioned. Fans have much to be excited about. Minecraft Earth, Minecraft Dungeons, and the mobile Minecraft Bedrock are all getting spectacular updates coinciding with Caves & Cliffs as well.

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs reactions

In under two hours, the Minecraft tweet regarding Caves & Cliffs has been viewed over 1 million times. Twitter users reacted with genuine positivity.

