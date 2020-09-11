Minecraft has garnered immense popularity over the years. So much so that it has even become one of the best-selling video games of all time. The creative streak of the game allows you to mould your gameplay in any way you prefer.

Minecraft is an exceptional open-world sandbox game that mixes elements of survival, building, crafting, exploration, and combat to create the most versatile game ever made. In this article, we take a look at 5 reasons (there might be many more for every player who loves the game) that made Minecraft the best-selling video game of all time.

5 reasons why Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time

1) The Versatility

Minecraft Manhunt (Image credits: Dream, Youtube)

Minecraft can be anything you want. If you want a hardcore survivalist experience, Minecraft can be that. If you want to hop around and create majestic cities and castles, Minecraft is there for you. If you want to create wacky and impulsive minigames, then it is perfect for it.

Ranging from manhunts to prison games, the world of Minecraft can be transformed into anything, which is a quality that not many other video games possess. No wonder the game’s fan following is highly extensive.

2) The Creative Mode

Creative mode (Image credits: Reddit)

The crux of Minecraft lies in its creative mode. If you’ve ever been a fan of Lego, using which you can build just about anything, you’ll love the block-based creative mode of Minecraft as well.

Advertisement

The game exposes its players to a mode where survival or fighting off mobs is not a concern and you can freely create your masterpiece. In fact, a lot of people have spent years on end creating entire open-worlds.

3) The Exploration

Caves to explore (Image credits: GameSkinny)

Minecraft is a lot about exploration. It has plenty of different biomes, with a landscape that’s always fun to explore.

The happiness that a player feels when they spot a huge vein of diamonds or a village with a blacksmith or a shipwreck with great loot, cannot be measured. Minecraft is all about finding new things as you go on exploring a never-ending world.

4) The Quirky Graphics

Pixelated graphics (Image credits: Minecraft.net)

Minecraft is also loved for its quirky and blocky graphics. If you’re new to Minecraft, its graphics might seem disconcerting to you or even seem outdated.

But the game wouldn’t be as popular without its simplistic textures. And if you’re still not happy with how the game looks, then you can always choose to enhance its graphics by using certain texture packs and shaders that add a bit of realism to the world of Minecraft.

5) The Multiplayer Fun

Multiplayer gameplay (Image credits: Medium)

Since Minecraft is such a versatile game, you can basically make it into any kind of adventure, which you can then enjoy with friends. With the option to create your own servers or be a part of the vast variety of online servers available to you, Minecraft is best played with other players.

Whether you’re fighting in factions, or building on skyblocks, or designing and building a city together, Minecraft is a game for you and your friends.