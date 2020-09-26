The Minecraft phenomenon: How many people still play the game in 2020?

At one point in time, Minecraft was the king of video games. Players of all ages took to the game to build mega structures, humble homes, and entire recreations of iconic locations from the real world. It was truly a spectacle.

Does that spectacle remain intact? With Microsoft's purchase of developer Mojang Studios, many people were unsure of what was next for Minecraft. Eventually, it turned out to do more good than bad. Minecraft got the support it needed from the Microsoft purchase and continued to thrive.

Is Minecraft still relevant?

(Image Credit: Mojang Studios)

Minecraft was released in 2011 for PC. Since then, it has moved to several other consoles and devices. Those ports allowed it to become the best-selling video game of all time. Across all platforms, it has sold well over 200 million copies.

How many active players are there?

(Image Credit: Statista)

As of 2020, Minecraft still boosts a massive player base. The monthly active user count as of May is more than 126 million. Rumors arose at the beginning of the year that Minecraft was shutting down. Those rumors were quickly put to rest, but the thought of there being no more Minecraft sent players flocking to the game. It seems that a lot of those players stuck around as the population is as potent as ever.

Minecraft has no creative boundaries

(Image Credit: MCPEDL)

The fact that Minecraft is still going strong is nothing but good news for the world of gaming. Players are still pushing the game to its limits. There are so many creations that have come from Minecraft that are truly magical.

From Disney World to the Taj Mahal, there is no stopping the dedicated players of Minecraft. The time spent making these creations for others to enjoy has to be tasking. Regardless, the makers persevere and prove that there is really nothing quite like Minecraft.

So my wife went a little nuts in #minecraft and basically made a 1:1 model of the Taj Mahal pic.twitter.com/oJVFB28T01 — 몰약 (@east_of_asia) October 18, 2013

The sandbox phenomenon is an award winning masterpiece. Minecraft is one of the most influential and greatest games of all time. It was even inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame in June 2020. Even after all this, there are no signs of it slowing down.