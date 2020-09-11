Twitch streamers JustaMinx and GeorgeNotFound go on a Minecraft 'date' 

Over the course of 9 years, Mojang Studios' Minecraft has successfully climbed its way to the top of the ladder to become the best-selling video game of all-time. It is also a popular choice on streaming platforms such as Twitch.

The blocky 3-D world and its inhabitants have won over fans all across the globe as it continues to transcend barriers in the gaming world.

Apart from including fun game modes such as Survival and Adventure, the game recently served as a dating platform when two prominent Twitch streamers- GeorgeNotFound and JustaMinx went on a virtual date.

so excited for tomorrow 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/7nVuDkQzEt — Minx (@JustaMinx) September 9, 2020

he’s so cute when he smiles — Minx (@JustaMinx) September 11, 2020

JustaMinx and GeorgeNotFound are popular Twitch streamers who have 242K and 731K followers on the platform currently.

Their recent interaction served as a delight for fans who tuned in to witness their banter with each other.

Love in the time of Minecraft: Twitch edition

During the Twitch stream, JustaMinx and GeorgeNotFound come across a small cosy nook, replete with candlesticks. Sensing the perfect atmosphere for a date, JustaMinx comments:

Oh wow, it's like we're going on a date...Wow that is so cool. We're on a date right now, George

To this, George clarifies if she chose love and Minx replies:

Yeah I did, so you were hesitating over all the other girls George.

The rest of the 'date' isn't exactly a memorable one for George, who panders to Minx's demands and attempts to guide her through the game.

At one point of time, fellow Twitch streamer Dream taunts him by saying:

Crafting table on the first date George? Come on, you can't make a crafting table on the first date George ..

George also proceeds to gift Minx a rose, only to have her throw a tantrum as he is left puzzled throughout the course of their date.

They also share a Minecraft Twitch moment by staring at the sunset, while George also shares his opinions on the date, when he says:

This has been a great date, I think we've learnt a lot about each other and you can always keep that diamond and remember me .

They proceed to hilariously sleep through the night as George continues to be taunted by Dream and Minx as their date eventually comes to an end.

Just before signing off, Minx struggles to frame her sentences as she ends up spitting, as a dumbstruck George looks on in bewilderment, as his Twitch audience begins to spam him:

I had a lot of fun with you George and I really like you ....that was affection ...I should go now because I did too much affection, thank you guys, Good night George, I will miss you..

ok so that was STRESSFUL 😅 — George (@GeorgeNotFound) September 11, 2020

The internet had a field day reacting to the date, as they took to Twitter to respond to Twitch's latest 'lovebirds':

