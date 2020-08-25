Minecraft YouTuber Georgenotfound: Real name, age, trivia and more

Minecraft has been one of the biggest gaming phenomenons in recent years and has been steadily growing since its launch. In 2020, after multiple iterations of the game, and its release on several consoles and platforms, this block-building title is bigger than it ever was.

Besides being a popular game that fans love, Minecraft has also provided an excellent way for streamers, YouTubers, and other content creators to make a career in gaming.

One of the most popular YouTube personalities who uploads Minecraft-related content is Georgenotfound, an Englishman who has garnered quite the fanbase and popularity on the platform.

His rise to fame was fairly quick, as his first upload was as recent as 2019, and his Minecraft challenge videos are truly what shot him to fame.

Minecraft: Georgenotfound's real name, age, trivia, and more

Georgenotfound, whose real name is George Henry Davidson, was born on 1st November 1996, making him 23 years old currently. He frequently collaborates with other popular Minecraft content creators on YouTube, like Dream, Sapnap, and BadBoyHalo.

The first upload on his YT channel is dated 28th August 2019, titled "DadBoyHalo". His channel currently has almost two and a half million subscribers, and his rise to popularity has been quite meteoric.

He hails from Brighton, England, and has participated several times in Minecraft Championships held by Noxcrew. His team with Dream, Mefs, and TheEret finished as high as third overall, while he finished 12th individually.

Trivia: (source: youtube.fandom)

Dream came up with George's username after coming across an 'Error 404 Page Not Found' message while helping the latter come up with names.

George is 5'9" (175 cm) tall.

(As claimed by Dream) George is a huge Harry Potter nerd, and is a Ravenclaw.

George's favorite artist is Travis Scott.

