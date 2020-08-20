Polar Bears in Minecraft: All you need to know

Minecraft is one of the most fascinating game experiences and one that is massively expansive. There are several life forms that can be found throughout the procedurally generated world of Minecraft.

Polar Bears are one of the life forms that can be found in the game, and their nature can range from benevolent to extremely aggressive quite quickly. They are one of the most dangerous animals in the game and can inflict a lot of damage on higher levels in Minecraft.

However, they are not aggressive by default and are incredibly peaceful if not provoked. Polar Bears are usually found in packs, along with their cubs.

Where to find Polar Bears in Minecraft?

Polar Bears usually spawn in the following biomes and regions:

Snowy Tundra

Snowy Mountains

Ice Spikes

Frozen River

Deep Frozen Oceans

Regular Frozen Oceans

They usually spawn in these areas and on regular ice, but not packed ice or blue ice. Polar Bears can either appear in a passive, neutral or hostile state in Minecraft.

Cubs of polar bears are usually passive, and adults are neutral. However, they can turn hostile pretty quickly on greater difficulties if the player gets too close to the cubs. The amount of damage they can deal out on more significant difficulties is extremely dangerous, and chances of survival are slim.

However, it does take more time for them to turn hostile in easier difficulties. They also tend to attack foxes in Minecraft.

If the player successfully manages to kill a polar bear, they usually drop some form of loot. The drops include (Source: Minecraft wiki):