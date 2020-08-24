The ability to craft and build barriers in Minecraft is not only a neat feature but an absolute necessity to protect against Mobs in the game. There are several types of barriers that can be built in Minecraft, such as Walls and Fences.

Fences are one of the more popular forms of barriers in Minecraft, and here is how to make one in the game.

How to make a fence in Minecraft

Fences are extremely useful structures in Minecraft and act in the same way as walls. They make for excellent barriers and cannot be jumped over. In addition to that, the player can see through the fence but not Mobs.

There are many different types of fences one can make in Minecraft, namely:

Oak Fence

Spruce Fence

Birch Fence

Jungle Fence

Dark Oak Fence

Acacia Fence

Crimson Fence

Warped Fence

They can all be crafted in similar ways. For example, crafting an Oak Fence in Minecraft would require 2 Oak Planks along with other materials. Similarly, a Jungle Fence requires 4 Jungle Planks along with other materials.

Follow these steps in order to make an Oak Fence in Minecraft:

1) Collect the required materials

These materials are easily found in Minecraft. Players will require 4 Sticks and 2 Oak Planks. These shouldn't be too difficult to find, and once found, they will be added to the Inventory.

2) Open the Crafting Menu

Once players have the required materials, they will need to use the Crafting Menu. Add the required items (2 Oak Planks and 4 Sticks) to build a fence.

However, players need to make sure to follow a certain pattern when adding the items in the Crafting 3x3 grid. The recipe for an Oak Fence in Minecraft is:

First Row:

1 stick in the first box

1 oak wood plank in the second box

1 stick in the third box.

Second Row: