Minecraft Bedrock releases quick hotfix 1.21.93 update, featuring Lava Chicken music disc

Minecraft Bedrock has released a quick 1.21.93 hotfix update that introduces an array of performance improvements and changes to the game. Apart from this, it also introduces the much-awaited Chicken Jockey music disc, based on the popular A Minecraft Movie trend.

Here's everything you need to know about the 1.21.93 hotfix update in Minecraft Bedrock.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.93 hotfix adds improvements to Chase the Skies and introduces a new music disc

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.93 update introduces an array of performance improvements for the Chase the Skies game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang has just released a 1.21.93 hotfix update for Minecraft Bedrock, introducing an array of changes and modifications to the 1.21.90 Chase the Skies update. It addresses persistent issues and bugs to ensure players have a smooth gameplay experience.

Among changes, the update addresses a bug causing packs in world templates to disappear. It also allows Split-screen players on PlayStation and Switch to access their player data created in 1.21.80 and earlier, making previous builds accessible.

Additionally, the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.93 hotfix also makes an array of graphical improvements. It adjusts the emissive intensity of torches, redstone torches, soul torches, and soul lanterns in Vibrant Visuals to make them more pleasing. It also fixes a major issue where glowing text on signs got overly bright when looked at directly in Vibrant Visuals.

Mobs have also received an overhaul in the update, with the adjustment of the performance degradation when a Happy Ghast is leashed close to the ground. The update also addresses an issue with the user interface where the player was not able to move the camera while using the interact buttons on touch devices.

Apart from these modifications, the 1.21.93 hotfix also introduces the much-awaited Chicken Jockey music disc, based on the viral mob moment from A Minecraft Movie. Players can obtain this item by defeating a baby Zombie riding a Chicken (Chicken Jockey). It can then be used in a jukebox to play the new tune.

