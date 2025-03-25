How to get Minecraft 1.21.5 X-ray pack

A Minecraft 1.21.5 X-ray pack can transform your vanilla gameplay and act as a powerful asset if you are looking to spot specific ores, minerals, and resources with ease. These packs turn your entire world transparent and X-ray-themed, allowing you to see the skeletons of blocks and find what you need without endless yearning in the mines.

This guide explains how to get an X-ray pack for Minecraft 1.21.5.

How to install Minecraft 1.21.5 X-ray pack

Follow these steps to install the Minecraft 1.21.5 X-ray pack (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

The X-ray pack for Minecraft 1.21.5 can be installed easily and does not require any additional mods or add-ons. These packs are handy if you wish to turn your world's block transparent and make it easier to hunt down rare ores, trial chambers, and end portals.

Here's how to implement a Minecraft 1.21.5 X-ray pack in your gameplay:

Download an X-ray resource pack, such as Xray Ultimate by Filmjolk. Once the ZIP file is downloaded, open a new or existing instance of Minecraft Select the Options tab on the home screen. Once opened, head to the tab marked Resource Packs. Click on the button marked Open Pack Folder. Drag and drop your downloaded ZIP file into this folder. Go back to Minecraft and look for the X-ray pack in the list of available packs. Once found, hover over the pack and click the arrow button to apply it to your game. Ensure the pack is above the default Minecraft pack to prevent the native settings from overriding it. You can reorder by clicking the pack's icon to make sure it's on top. Click 'Done' and head back to the loading screen. You can now jump into a new or existing world and enjoy your brand-new X-ray superpowers (remember, with great power comes great responsibility).

How to use the Minecraft 1.21.5 X-ray pack

Use the Minecraft 1.21.5 X-ray pack to spot resources, ores, or even chests (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

After installing the resource pack, head into a game and use the X-ray feature to locate hidden structures, ores, and trial chambers. Your world and all blocks will turn into transparent structures with distinct outlines. Packs like these offer a seamless way to locate hidden ore veins or mineshafts without requiring a Minecraft seed map.

Additionally, the Minecraft 1.21.5 X-ray pack lets you find structures like trial chambers, making it easier to locate these structures and obtain loot. Meanwhile, with the resource pack, you can find items in the game without unnecessary exploration or yearning for mines.

The Minecraft 1.21.5 X-ray packs can also be paired with mods such as Night Vision, astromine, or Optifine to enhance their powers and unlock additional benefits. Blending these packs with visual mods can make searching for resources an effortless task.

Note: X-ray resource packs are forbidden or banned in certain servers. It is recommended to read all the rules and instructions before using the pack in multiplayer environments. As for single-player worlds, we won't tell if you don't.

