New Minecraft update to add new trades for cartographer and wandering trader

The latest Minecraft update introduced a host of new features such as the revamped play screen and sheep spawn areas among many other changes. However, one of the most significant modifications was the introduction of the revamped village trade, allowing players to access an array of improved trading options from mobs such as the cartographer and the wandering trader.
That said, here are all the new trades for the cartographer and wandering trader in Minecraft.
All new cartographer trades in Minecraft
The new Minecraft update introduces a host of new trades for the cartographer, one of the most important mobs for players who love exploring the world without relying on seed maps.
Note: Each villager will pick two random trades at each rank from novice to master. Some items can be found only during trades with cartographers of a specific biome.
Here are all the new trades you can make while trading with the mob:
While most of the trades are universal to biomes, some specific items and rewards are biome-locked. Players will receive certain maps that reflect the particular biome as well as different banner colors when trading with a cartographer from a specific area, as shown below:
These new maps sold by the cartographer are great for players to find structures and explore areas. They can visit different mob variants in various villages to collect maps specific to that area.
All new wandering trader trades in Minecraft
As with the cartographer, the wandering trader has also received an array of changes and modifications to its trades. As of the update, the mob has better prices, more trades, and sells larger amounts of items to players.
Additionally, players can also sell basic supplies to the trader in exchange for emeralds, making it a great way to earn this precious item while selling off excess loot. Apart from this, the trader can also have a chance to sell logs, an Enchanted Iron Pickaxe, and even the Potion of Invisibility.
Here are all the new trades you can make while engaging with the wandering trader:
Regular trades
Special trades
Buying trades
These new trades from the wandering trader are quite beneficial for players to purchase rare and difficult items and can be a great way for them to survive during skyblock challenges. Additionally, the ability to sell items to the trader in exchange for emeralds makes it one of the best features of the Minecraft update.
