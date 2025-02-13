New Minecraft update to add new trades for cartographer and wandering trader

The latest Minecraft update introduced a host of new features such as the revamped play screen and sheep spawn areas among many other changes. However, one of the most significant modifications was the introduction of the revamped village trade, allowing players to access an array of improved trading options from mobs such as the cartographer and the wandering trader.

That said, here are all the new trades for the cartographer and wandering trader in Minecraft.

All new cartographer trades in Minecraft

The cartographer has an extensive inventory of items to sell as part of the update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The new Minecraft update introduces a host of new trades for the cartographer, one of the most important mobs for players who love exploring the world without relying on seed maps.

Note: Each villager will pick two random trades at each rank from novice to master. Some items can be found only during trades with cartographers of a specific biome.

Here are all the new trades you can make while trading with the mob:

Level Bedrock Edition Java Edition Item Wanted Item given Trades available Price multiplier Villager level up XP Trade Probability Novice 100% 100% 24 Paper Emerald 16 Low 2 100% 100% 7 Emerald Empty Map 12 Low 1 Apprentice 100% 50% 11 Glass Pane Emerald 16 Low 10 100% 100% 8 Emerald

+ Compass Explorer Map 12 High 5 Journeyman 50% 67% Compass Emerald 12 Low 10 50% 67% 13 Emerald + Compass Map to Ocean Monument 12 High 10 100% 67% 12 Emerald

+ Compass Map to Trial Chambers 12 High 10 Expert 100% 12% 7 Emerald Item Frame 12 Low 15 100% 100% 3 Emerald Any color Banner 12 Low 15 Master 100% 100% 8 Emerald Globe Banner Pattern 12 Low 30 100% 100% 14 Emerald

+ Compass Map to Woodland Mansion 12 High 30

While most of the trades are universal to biomes, some specific items and rewards are biome-locked. Players will receive certain maps that reflect the particular biome as well as different banner colors when trading with a cartographer from a specific area, as shown below:

These are all the trades you can make with the cartographer (Image via Mojang Studios)

These new maps sold by the cartographer are great for players to find structures and explore areas. They can visit different mob variants in various villages to collect maps specific to that area.

All new wandering trader trades in Minecraft

The wandering trader now offers many new items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

As with the cartographer, the wandering trader has also received an array of changes and modifications to its trades. As of the update, the mob has better prices, more trades, and sells larger amounts of items to players.

Additionally, players can also sell basic supplies to the trader in exchange for emeralds, making it a great way to earn this precious item while selling off excess loot. Apart from this, the trader can also have a chance to sell logs, an Enchanted Iron Pickaxe, and even the Potion of Invisibility.

Here are all the new trades you can make while engaging with the wandering trader:

Regular trades

Normal Trades Price Count Number of trades until disabled Fern 1 Emerald 1 12 Sugar Cane 1 8 Pumpkin 1 4 Dandelion

Poppy

Allium

Azure Bluet

Red Tulip

Orange Tulip

White Tulip

Pink Tulip

Oxeye Daisy

Cornflower 1 12 Blue Orchid 1 8 Lily of the Valley 1 7 Open Eyeblossom 1 7 Wheat Seeds

Beetroot Seeds

Pumpkin Seeds

Melon Seeds 1 12 Dyes (1 out of 16 variants) 3 12 Vines 3 4 Pale Hanging Moss 3 4 Brown Mushroom

Red Mushroom 3 4 Lily Pad 5 2 Small Dripleaf 2 5 Sand 8 8 Red Sand 4 6 Pointed Dripstone 2 5 Rooted Dirt 2 5 Moss Block 2 5 Pale Moss Block 2 5 Sea Pickle 2 Emeralds 1 5 Glowstone 1 5 Tropical Fish Bucket

Pufferfish Bucket 3 Emeralds 1 4 Kelp 1 12 Cactus 1 8 Brain Coral Block

Bubble Coral Block

Fire Coral Block

Horn Coral Block

Tube Coral Block 1 8 Slimeball 4 Emeralds 1 5 Oak SaplingSpruce SaplingAcacia SaplingBirch SaplingJungle SaplingDark Oak SaplingCherry SaplingPale Oak Sapling OR Mangrove Propagule 5 Emeralds 1 8 Nautilus Shell 1 5

Special trades

Special Trades Price (Emerald) Count Number of trades until disabled Cherry Log 1 8 4 Dark Oak Log 1 8 4 Iron Pickaxe (Enchanted) 6-20 1 1 Jungle Log 1 8 4 Oak Log 1 8 4 Potion of Invisibility (Long) 5 1 1 Spruce Log 1 8 4

Buying trades

Trader Buys Player receives Count Number of trades until disabled Baked Potato 1 Emerald 1 1 Fermented Spider Eye 1 Emerald 3 1 Hay Bale 6-20 Emeralds 1 1 Milk Bucket 1 Emerald 2 1 Water Bottle 1 Emerald 1 1 Water Bucket 5 Emeralds 2 1 Spruce Log 1 Emerald 8 4

These new trades from the wandering trader are quite beneficial for players to purchase rare and difficult items and can be a great way for them to survive during skyblock challenges. Additionally, the ability to sell items to the trader in exchange for emeralds makes it one of the best features of the Minecraft update.

