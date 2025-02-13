  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • New Minecraft update to add new trades for cartographer and wandering trader

New Minecraft update to add new trades for cartographer and wandering trader

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Feb 13, 2025 04:48 GMT
Minecraft all new trades
The New Minecraft update adds new trades for these two mobs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The latest Minecraft update introduced a host of new features such as the revamped play screen and sheep spawn areas among many other changes. However, one of the most significant modifications was the introduction of the revamped village trade, allowing players to access an array of improved trading options from mobs such as the cartographer and the wandering trader.

That said, here are all the new trades for the cartographer and wandering trader in Minecraft.

sk promotional banner

All new cartographer trades in Minecraft

The cartographer has an extensive inventory of items to sell as part of the update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)
The cartographer has an extensive inventory of items to sell as part of the update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The new Minecraft update introduces a host of new trades for the cartographer, one of the most important mobs for players who love exploring the world without relying on seed maps.

also-read-trending Trending

Note: Each villager will pick two random trades at each rank from novice to master. Some items can be found only during trades with cartographers of a specific biome.

Here are all the new trades you can make while trading with the mob:

Level
Bedrock EditionJava Edition
Item Wanted
Item given
Trades available
Price multiplier
Villager level up XP
Trade Probability
Novice
100%100%24 PaperEmerald16Low2
100%100%7 EmeraldEmpty Map12Low1
Apprentice
100%50%11 Glass PaneEmerald16Low10
100%100%8 Emerald
+ Compass		Explorer Map12High5
Journeyman
50%67%CompassEmerald12Low10
50%67%13 Emerald + CompassMap to Ocean Monument12High10
100%67%12 Emerald
+ Compass		Map to Trial Chambers12High10
Expert
100%12%7 EmeraldItem Frame12Low15
100%100%3 EmeraldAny color Banner12Low15
Master
100%100%8 EmeraldGlobe Banner Pattern12Low30
100%100%14 Emerald
+ Compass		Map to Woodland Mansion12High30

While most of the trades are universal to biomes, some specific items and rewards are biome-locked. Players will receive certain maps that reflect the particular biome as well as different banner colors when trading with a cartographer from a specific area, as shown below:

These are all the trades you can make with the cartographer (Image via Mojang Studios)
These are all the trades you can make with the cartographer (Image via Mojang Studios)

These new maps sold by the cartographer are great for players to find structures and explore areas. They can visit different mob variants in various villages to collect maps specific to that area.

Also read: New Minecraft update will bring Bedrock edition a big step closer to Java Edition

All new wandering trader trades in Minecraft

The wandering trader now offers many new items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)
The wandering trader now offers many new items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

As with the cartographer, the wandering trader has also received an array of changes and modifications to its trades. As of the update, the mob has better prices, more trades, and sells larger amounts of items to players.

Additionally, players can also sell basic supplies to the trader in exchange for emeralds, making it a great way to earn this precious item while selling off excess loot. Apart from this, the trader can also have a chance to sell logs, an Enchanted Iron Pickaxe, and even the Potion of Invisibility.

Here are all the new trades you can make while engaging with the wandering trader:

Regular trades

Normal TradesPriceCountNumber of trades until disabled
Fern
1 Emerald
112
Sugar Cane18
Pumpkin14
Dandelion
Poppy
Allium
Azure Bluet
Red Tulip
Orange Tulip
White Tulip
Pink Tulip
Oxeye Daisy
Cornflower		112
Blue Orchid18
Lily of the Valley17
Open Eyeblossom17
Wheat Seeds
Beetroot Seeds
Pumpkin Seeds
Melon Seeds		112
Dyes (1 out of 16 variants)312
Vines34
Pale Hanging Moss34
Brown Mushroom
Red Mushroom		34
Lily Pad52
Small Dripleaf25
Sand88
Red Sand46
Pointed Dripstone25
Rooted Dirt25
Moss Block25
Pale Moss Block25
Sea Pickle
2 Emeralds
15
Glowstone15
Tropical Fish Bucket
Pufferfish Bucket
3 Emeralds
14
Kelp112
Cactus18
Brain Coral Block
Bubble Coral Block
Fire Coral Block
Horn Coral Block
Tube Coral Block		18
Slimeball4 Emeralds15
Oak SaplingSpruce SaplingAcacia SaplingBirch SaplingJungle SaplingDark Oak SaplingCherry SaplingPale Oak SaplingORMangrove Propagule
5 Emeralds
18
Nautilus Shell15

Special trades

Special TradesPrice (Emerald)CountNumber of trades until disabled
Cherry Log184
Dark Oak Log184
Iron Pickaxe (Enchanted)
6-2011
Jungle Log184
Oak Log184
Potion of Invisibility (Long)
511
Spruce Log184

Buying trades

Trader BuysPlayer receives CountNumber of trades until disabled
Baked Potato1 Emerald11
Fermented Spider Eye1 Emerald31
Hay Bale6-20 Emeralds11
Milk Bucket1 Emerald21
Water Bottle1 Emerald11
Water Bucket5 Emeralds21
Spruce Log1 Emerald84

These new trades from the wandering trader are quite beneficial for players to purchase rare and difficult items and can be a great way for them to survive during skyblock challenges. Additionally, the ability to sell items to the trader in exchange for emeralds makes it one of the best features of the Minecraft update.

Also read: 4 best medieval resource packs in 2025

Check out our other latest articles:

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी