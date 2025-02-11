The best Minecraft medieval resource packs in 2025 can easily transform your vanilla world into something that contains magical castles and the enchanting lifestyle of the Middle Ages. These packs add an array of custom textures for blocks and introduce new items to help you create the perfect castle, ancient building, and much more.

Here are the 4 best Minecraft medieval resource packs in 2025.

Ashen and other best Minecraft medieval resource packs in 2025

1) Ashen 16x

Ashen 16x is one of the best Minecraft medieval resource packs in 2025 to transform your vanilla world (Image via Mojang Studios/Aim__Boot)

Ashen 16x by Aim__Boot is a unique resource pack that transforms the vanilla Minecraft world into a medieval dream. It features various custom models for blocks and items, along with details for builds and mobs. It is compatible with a host of other resource packs that modify mob behavior and mods like Optifine that unlock further visual enhancements.

Apart from visual changes, the pack also gives a facelift to weapons and armor to give them an ancient and rustic look. The pack is widely compatible with other mods, easily making it one of the best Minecraft medieval resource packs in 2025.

2) Excalibur

Excalibur is easily one of the best Minecraft medieval resource packs in 2025 due to the intricate texture designs and custom assets (Image via Mojang Studios/Maffhew)

Excalibur is one of the most comprehensive medieval resource packs on this list. It's a detailed pack by Maffhew that replaces 99% of the vanilla texture with custom assets and adds a major overhaul to the 3D blocks. It also introduces custom fonts that add to the immersiveness of the Middle Ages.

The pack also features many random mobs that are visible when the resource pack is used alongside the Optifine shader mod. Players can simply run an instance with Optifine and activate the pack to enjoy the features. The high level of detail and features make Excalibur one of the best Minecraft medieval resource packs in 2025.

3) Recreated Medieval Containers

The medieval blocks can seamlessly transform the look of your vanilla world (Image via Mojang Studios/HakksG)

Recreated Medieval Containers by HakksG is the perfect resource pack if you wish to add subtle medieval themes to your world without making major changes. The pack transforms popular blocks like anvils, barrels, and composters into real-life instruments that resemble those seen during the 14th century.

It's a perfect resource pack to use alongside the ones listed above to create a truly immersive experience of the Middle Ages. Just like the other packs, it is compatible with Optifine. So, you can use shaders to enhance the look of the world.

4) John Smith Legacy

The level of detail and custom assets easily make John Smith Legacy one of the best Minecraft medieval resource packs in 2025 (Image via Mojang Studios/John Smith)

John Smith Legacy is one of the most popular Medieval resource packs in the community. It adds a rustic and traditional style to your vanilla world, transforming basic blocks into highly detailed custom assets. It is a great pack to create stunning builds that recreate life from the Middle Ages.

Additionally, the base resource pack can be supplemented by model add-ons to create a more immersive experience. It adds many new 3D models for items such as fences, bookshelves, plants, and more. The level of detail and custom assets make John Smith Legacy a resource pack that players should definitely try out.

