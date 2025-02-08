Minecraft Tinkers Construct mod: How to get started

The Minecraft Tinkers Construct mod is one of the most immersive technical mods that can massively transform your regular crafting experience. It adds an array of new workstations, crafting mechanics, and templates that can be used to make new tools, weapons, and items. It also introduces many new blocks and materials with many different uses in the game.

Here's all you need to know about the Minecraft Tinkers Construct mod.

How to install the Minecraft Tinkers Construct mod

Download and install the Minecraft Tinkers Construct mod using the Curseforge loader (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@mDiyo)

The Tinkers Construct mod for Minecraft can be installed using any mod loader that has Forge or NeoForge installed. For this guide, we have used the Curseforge mod loader to make the installation process simpler.

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft Tinkers Construct mod:

Go to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you do not have it installed already. Once downloaded, log in with your linked Microsoft account. Now, head to the top bar and search for the Tinkers Construct mod for Minecraft by mDiyo. You can also click on this link to head to the mod page directly. To install the Tinkers Construct mod manually, click on the black Download button on the right side of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, place it in the mods folder of your instance's mod directory. However, if you do not have Minecraft with Forge or NeoForge installed or are new to installing mods, it is recommended to use the Curseforge mod loader to make the installation easier. For installation using the mod loader, click on the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side. Wait for the deep link to open on the installed Curseforge app. Once the app is loaded, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the Tinkers Construct mod. While you can choose an existing instance of the game, it is highly recommended to install it on a fresh one. This avoids any conflicts with existing mods, shaders, or data packs and prevents unexpected world corruption. Next, name the instance and click on the Create button to proceed. After naming the instance and creating it, you will be redirected to the installed modpack's page. Wait while the files and assets are downloaded and installed. Once done, hit the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the Tinkers Construct mod successfully installed.

Additionally, if you are installing the Minecraft Tinkers Construct mod manually, you will also need to install Slimeknights Mantle Library Mod for the base mod to function properly. Download and place the ZIP file in the same directory as the main mod for it to be discovered.

Features of the Minecraft Tinkers Construct mod

Use the Minecraft Tinkers Construct mod to craft a host of weapons and tools (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@mDiyo)

The Minecraft Tinkers Construct mod redefines the crafting and construction method in the game by introducing new production and creation blocks. It introduces technical construction tables like the stencil table, part builder, and tool station which can be used to create a wide array of tools and weapons.

Players spawn with a unique encyclopedia, Materials and You, which is a great way to get started with the Minecraft Tinkers Construct mod. It features basic recipes and methods to construct important job blocks and tool stations. As you progress, you can craft more complicated recipes and formulas given in later parts of the book as well.

The stencil table and tool station allow you to create blueprints and use them to craft tools, weapons, and other items. Additionally, it also features a robust smelter which you can use to forge powerful weapons. The forge can help you process metals and use them for tool parts. It can be made using gravel, sand, and clay.

Additionally, the Minecraft mod also introduces a wide array of weapons and tools. Some examples of those are:

Crystals

Necrotic Bone Pickaxe

Sledge hammer

Vein hammer

Mattock

Pickadze

Excavator

Hand Axe

Broad Axe

Scythe

Dagger

Cleaver

Apart from weapons, the mod also allows players to craft unique armor trims and pieces using an array of materials like nylium, Queen's slime, cobalt, hepatizon, and more. Each has individual statistics and can be further enhanced or modified by using the tool station. The mod also has molten versions of items like obsidian and glowstone which can be combined with other blocks to create unique materials.

How to unlock more recipes in Minecraft Tinkers Construct mod

Unlock more recipes in the Minecraft Tinkers Construct mod by crafting these books (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@mDiyo)

Apart from the Materials and You starter encyclopedia, players can unlock even more complicated weapons and smelting recipes by crafting the necessary books. Simply head to the last page and look for the recipes to unlock advanced books that allow complex crafting. You can craft these books in any of the crafting stations

Here are all the books you can unlock:

Puny Smelting by Thruul: Book+Grout

Tinker's Gadgetry by Melvin: Book+Skyslime Ball

Fantastic Foundry by Nemea: Book+Nether Grout

Simply pair a book with the block/item listed above to obtain these books. They contain recipes that you can use to create unique items or pair with existing ones to modify or reinforce them. The Minecraft Tinkers Construct mod is great for fans of crafting and smithing, allowing them to live out their dreams and fantasies of being a weaponsmith or a blacksmith.

