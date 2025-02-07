Minecraft The Broken Script mod: Features, installation guide, and more

The Minecraft The Broken Script mod is a unique pack that adds a horror-themed experience to the vanilla world. It features custom NPCs, anomalies, and unexplained corruptions. The immersive VHS visuals add to the terrifying experience that the mod aims to provide.

Here's all you need to know about Minecraft The Broken Script mod.

How to install Minecraft The Broken Script mod

Download Minecraft The Broken Script mod using the Curseforge mod loader (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@wendigodrip)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The Broken Script mod for Minecraft can be installed using any mod loader that has Forge installed. For this guide, we have used the Curseforge mod loader to simplify the installation process.

Trending

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft The Broken Script mod:

Go to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you do not have it installed already. Once downloaded, log in with your linked Microsoft account. Now, head to the top bar and search for The Broken Script mod for Minecraft by wendigodrip. You can also click on this link to go to the mod page directly. If you want to install The Broken Script mod manually, just click on the black Download button on the right side of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, place it in the mods folder of your instance's mod directory. However, if you do not have Minecraft with Forge installed or are new to installing mods and packs, it is recommended to use the Curseforge mod loader for easier installation. For installation using the mod loader, click on the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side. Wait for the deep link to open on the Curseforge app. Once the app is loaded, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install The Broken Script mod. While you can choose an existing instance of the game, it is recommended to install it on a fresh one. This is to avoid any conflicts with existing mods, shaders, or data packs and prevent unwanted world corruption. Next, name your instance and click on the Create button to proceed. After naming the instance and creating it, you will be redirected to the installed modpack's page. Wait till all the files and assets are downloaded and installed. Once done, hit the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with The Broken Script mod installed.

Also read: How to download Minecraft 1.21.4 Optifine

Features of The Broken Script mod

The Minecraft The Broken Script mod features a unique horror experience (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@wendigodrip)

The Broken Script mod by wendigodrip creates a unique horror-themed world that transforms your vanilla instance into a terror-stricken universe.

When you create a new world and select "Go Away" as the game mode, the instance loads into a survival world that seems regular except for the VHS visuals. However, the more you progress in the world, you will come across strange events and random messages flashing on your screen.

The mod features six terrifying entities that randomly visit you or chase you while exploring. Additionally, it features random anomalies, with an unknown character 'Null' joining your world. This builds the premise that the player is not alone and is being haunted.

The Minecraft The Broken Script mod has 48 random events that can take place at any moment during your gameplay — ranging from eerie music to sudden sightings and clues. The custom assets, like music and texture design, of the hostile mobs in the mod's associated resource pack make it an immersive horror-themed experience.

The mod also has a series of fatal events that can eliminate you in an instant, giving you an unexpected surprise.

Additionally, The Broken Script can be used in conjunction with some of the best Minecraft horror-themed shaders to elevate the experience and create truly immersive gameplay.

You can run shaders using mods like Optifine and Iris Shaders. Ensure that your pack is compatible with the mod before installing it on your instance to prevent unnecessary visual glitches.

Also read: How to get and use Minecraft Distant Horizons 1.21.4

How to turn off the VHS style and fatal events in Minecraft The Broken Script mod

Use commands in Minecraft The Broken Script mod to turn off the VHS effects or fatal events (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@wendigodrip)

The Minecraft The Broken Script mod features a unique VHS-themed visual style that adds retro grains and low-quality visuals, making the horror theme even more immersive. However, this effect might not be for everyone. Some players prefer regular visuals, while others might decide to use a different shader pack for enhancements.

You can disable the VHS style in Minecraft The Broken Script mod by running the following command:

/removevhs

Additionally, if you wish to use this mod in your survival or hardcore world without being eliminated, you can use the following command to turn off fatal events:

/safemode

Also read: 4 most realistic Minecraft gun mods in 2025

Check out our other latest articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!