4 most realistic Minecraft gun mods in 2025

Players are constantly on the hunt for the most realistic Minecraft gun mods in 2025 to spice up their gameplay by transforming the vanilla world. These add-ons can sometimes include a host of popular weapons and attachments from popular FPS titles like Battlefield and Call of Duty in the block-shaped world. These packs also include an array of accessories to offer an immersive shooting experience.
That being said, here are the four most realistic Minecraft gun mods in 2025.
Note: This list is based on the writer's opinions and is in no particular order.
Four most realistic Minecraft gun mods in 2025
1) MrCrayfish's Gun Mod
MrCrayfish's Gun Mod by MrCrayfish is perhaps one of the most popular add-ons in the community, with close to 26 million downloads since its inception. It adds nine unique weapons that can be customized thoroughly to give players a personalized experience. The pack is compatible with thousands of other add-ons and can add themed weapons from popular franchises and games.
It provides weapons, such as pistols, shotguns, assault rifles, and grenade launchers. Apart from guns, the pack also adds a wide array of scopes, stocks, grips, and barrels that allow for dynamic customization. Additionally, it includes silencers and custom sounds and animations, making it one of the most realistic Minecraft gun mods in 2025.
2) [TaCZ] Timeless and Classics Zero
[TaCZ] Timeless and Classics Zero Guns by TheRealClumsyAlien is also among the most realistic Minecraft gun mods in 2025. It includes various classic and modern weapons that can be used in-game. Apart from this, it features well-designed shooting, maneuvering, and inspecting animations that greatly enhance one's gameplay.
The pack also has refined models that allow LOD optimization and rendering. It is compatible with most shaders, making it a great choice for those who wish to experience it with different texture packs. Furthermore, the pack has an integrated weapon HUD that provides crucial information for ease of use in-game.
3) Just Enough Guns
Just Enough Guns by MigaMi is a fork of MrCrayfish's Gun Mod and features a unique mechanic. It takes players on a journey through different biomes, as they are required to gather resources and craft guns in workbenches and crafting areas. Apart from popular weapons, the pack also features a tactical compound crossbow, making it a great asset in-game.
Here, stronger weapons will require better resources but may also lose durability, resulting in jamming and malfunctioning, replicating the wear and tear of real-life weapons. This makes it one of the most realistic Minecraft gun mods in 2025. It also adds a host of gunner mobs with raids and patrols. The pack features an informative HUD with many important weapon statistics.
4) ModularWarfare - Guns & more
ModularWarfare—Guns & more by protoxy22 is a comprehensive weapons mod that recreates a host of military-themed items in the game. It includes tactical weapons, armor, and explosives. It is essentially designed for PVP and PVE combat, offering players a variety of options. They can also use spray cans to designate different teams in competitive experiences.
The pack features optimized OBJ render for special hitbox and aim rework, and provides custom skins and inventory. The weapons also have an array of attachments, such as barrels, grips, and flashlights, allowing for near-endless personalization. The custom animation and design options offered easily make this one of the most realistic Minecraft gun mods in 2025.
