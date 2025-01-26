4 most realistic Minecraft gun mods in 2025

Players are constantly on the hunt for the most realistic Minecraft gun mods in 2025 to spice up their gameplay by transforming the vanilla world. These add-ons can sometimes include a host of popular weapons and attachments from popular FPS titles like Battlefield and Call of Duty in the block-shaped world. These packs also include an array of accessories to offer an immersive shooting experience.

That being said, here are the four most realistic Minecraft gun mods in 2025.

Note: This list is based on the writer's opinions and is in no particular order.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Four most realistic Minecraft gun mods in 2025

1) MrCrayfish's Gun Mod

MrCrayfish's Gun Mod is one of the most popular weapon mods in the community (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@MrCrayfish)

MrCrayfish's Gun Mod by MrCrayfish is perhaps one of the most popular add-ons in the community, with close to 26 million downloads since its inception. It adds nine unique weapons that can be customized thoroughly to give players a personalized experience. The pack is compatible with thousands of other add-ons and can add themed weapons from popular franchises and games.

Trending

It provides weapons, such as pistols, shotguns, assault rifles, and grenade launchers. Apart from guns, the pack also adds a wide array of scopes, stocks, grips, and barrels that allow for dynamic customization. Additionally, it includes silencers and custom sounds and animations, making it one of the most realistic Minecraft gun mods in 2025.

Also read: What is Minecraft Spicewood? Allegedly leaked image reveals codename for Mojang's next spin-off game

2) [TaCZ] Timeless and Classics Zero

TaCZ features realistic animations as well a mixture of classic and modern weapons (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@TheRealClumsyAlien)

[TaCZ] Timeless and Classics Zero Guns by TheRealClumsyAlien is also among the most realistic Minecraft gun mods in 2025. It includes various classic and modern weapons that can be used in-game. Apart from this, it features well-designed shooting, maneuvering, and inspecting animations that greatly enhance one's gameplay.

The pack also has refined models that allow LOD optimization and rendering. It is compatible with most shaders, making it a great choice for those who wish to experience it with different texture packs. Furthermore, the pack has an integrated weapon HUD that provides crucial information for ease of use in-game.

Also read: Allegedly leaked Minecraft roadmap image hints at the game's plans for the next three years

3) Just Enough Guns

Just Enough Guns adds many weapons and customization options, making it one of the most realistic Minecraft gun mods in 2025 (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@MigaMi)

Just Enough Guns by MigaMi is a fork of MrCrayfish's Gun Mod and features a unique mechanic. It takes players on a journey through different biomes, as they are required to gather resources and craft guns in workbenches and crafting areas. Apart from popular weapons, the pack also features a tactical compound crossbow, making it a great asset in-game.

Here, stronger weapons will require better resources but may also lose durability, resulting in jamming and malfunctioning, replicating the wear and tear of real-life weapons. This makes it one of the most realistic Minecraft gun mods in 2025. It also adds a host of gunner mobs with raids and patrols. The pack features an informative HUD with many important weapon statistics.

4) ModularWarfare - Guns & more

This pack features a host of weapons and uniforms to provide an immersive PVP or PVE experience (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@protoxy22)

ModularWarfare—Guns & more by protoxy22 is a comprehensive weapons mod that recreates a host of military-themed items in the game. It includes tactical weapons, armor, and explosives. It is essentially designed for PVP and PVE combat, offering players a variety of options. They can also use spray cans to designate different teams in competitive experiences.

The pack features optimized OBJ render for special hitbox and aim rework, and provides custom skins and inventory. The weapons also have an array of attachments, such as barrels, grips, and flashlights, allowing for near-endless personalization. The custom animation and design options offered easily make this one of the most realistic Minecraft gun mods in 2025.

Also read: "Look at the background": Fans believe there's a new feature hidden in latest Minecraft X post

Check out our other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!