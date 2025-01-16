What is Minecraft Spicewood? Allegedly leaked image reveals codename for Mojang's next spin-off game

Minecraft Spicewood is the latest term floating around on social media in connection to rumors about Mojang's next spin-off game. The can of worms was opened when a Redditor allegedly posted the game's roadmap for the next three years and the logo for Spicewood turned out to be one of the highlights of the document.

Apart from this, the name has popped up in other places in the past as well, creating speculation among fans of the game. That said, here's all you need to know about Minecraft Spicewood, allegedly Mojang's next spin-off game.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Leaks suggest that Minecraft Spicewood is allegedly Mojang's next spin-off game

Trending

Recently, u/Successful-Meat-5632 posted an image that was allegedly Minecraft's leaked roadmap for the next three years. Among other things like brand partnerships and live experiences, the logo for Minecraft Spicewood stood out the most. According to leaks and rumors, it is supposed to be the next spin-off game and will likely be based on Dungeons, the 2020 dungeon crawler developed by Mojang Studios.

The image depicted the logo for Minecraft Spicewood (in a unique orange shade) that followed the font style popularly associated with Mojang. Apart from that, the OP also gave a caption that suggested the game could arrive during spring next year:

"Upcoming Minecraft Spin-Off Game, Spring 2026"

Hawk-eyed fans noticed that the logo for Spicewood had a text above it in the illager font from Minecraft Dungeons. Players who decoded it further pointed out that the text translates to "vertical slice".

Vertical slice is a popular corporate term in the game development industry, and it essentially refers to a working prototype in the form of a small, self-contained chunk of the game that allows someone to play it and experience all of the major systems and mechanics.

Expand Tweet

While some suggested that the image could be AI-generated, many other users opined that AI would not be able to transcribe and write the illager text so accurately. Additionally, Spicewood has been a term hinted at by many prominent leakers and data miners such as Roger Badgerman and John, who have mentioned Minecraft Spicewood through direct namedrops or cryptic emojis.

Comment byu/Successful-Meat-5632 from discussion inLeaksAndRumors Expand Post

Another user on Reddit found a past job listing on Mojang from a year ago that was looking to hire a gameplay Tech Lead at Mojang Studios. They highlighted the job description which stated the following:

"Mojang is looking for a Tech Lead to take on the challenges around implementing features for the universe of Minecraft Dungeons"

This could suggest that the game studio was looking for developers to work on the game that is reportedly based on Dungeons, the popular but short-lived title that ceased development in 2023 after it was released in 2020. If the leaks are anything to go by, Minecraft Spicewood could become the next spin-off to restore the original game to its former glory.

However, Mojang has not officially made any announcement regarding the arrival or even the existence of Minecraft Spicewood. Additionally, the developers have not made any statement regarding the leaked Minecraft roadmap (essentially the primary source of this information). Players will have to keep yearning for the mines and wait for an official update to verify these leaks and speculations.

Also read: "Look at the background": Fans believe there's a new feature hidden in latest Minecraft X post

Check out our other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!