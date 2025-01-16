Allegedly leaked Minecraft roadmap image hints at game's plans for the next three years

An allegedly leaked Minecraft roadmap surfaced on various social media platforms like X and Reddit, sending players into a frenzy. Reminiscent of the infamous Fortnite roadmap leak, this image shows various items, collaborations, and expansions that Mojang reportedly has in the works for the coming future.

Here's all you need to know about the leaked Minecraft roadmap.

Note: This article is based on leaks that recently surfaced online. Readers should take the details mentioned with a healthy pinch of salt.

Leaked Minecraft roadmap showcases Mojang's plans for the next few years

Recently, an allegedly leaked Minecraft roadmap surfaced on Reddit where one user posted an image that seemed to display the content overview and future collaborations Mojang has planned. The OP further stated that they found this document from a source and proceeded to talk about Spicewood, an upcoming game is reportedly set to come out next year.

Based on the leaked image, this is the potential roadmap for Minecraft from 2025 to 2027:

2025

Minecraft Experience Villager Rescue Expansion

Brand Collaboration

Spring Drop

Minecraft Live

A Minecraft Movie Theatrical Release

Summer Drop

Fall Drop

A Minecraft Movie Streaming

Brand Collaboration

Minecraft Live

Holiday Drop

2026

Minecraft Experience Villager Rescue Expansion continues

Brand Collaboration

Spring Drop

Minecraft Live

Spicewood

Summer Drop

Fall Drop

Brand Collaboration

Spicewood (New Game Content)

Minecraft Live

Holiday Drop

2027

Minecraft Experience Villager Rescue Expansion continues

Brand Collaboration

Spring Drop

Minecraft Live

Summer Drop

Fall Drop

Brand Collaboration

Minecraft Live

Holiday Drop

This leaked Minecraft roadmap suggests that players could be in for a treat, with a host of content and brand partnerships lined up for the future. Additionally, Spicewood has been a name that has been floated through the gaming community numerous times in the past years. It might just be possible that a new game makes its way to the game's ever-expanding universe.

Some of the items mentioned in the leaked Minecraft roadmap align with real-life timings, such as the upcoming release of A Minecraft Movie as well as Mojang's partnership with Merlin Entertainments to launch $110 million theme parks in the US and the UK in 2026 and 2027.

Additionally, further Minecraft leaks also suggest that the first major game drop for 2025 would be a Spring Drop. Apart from this, the brand collaborations could also hint at a potential partnership with Hello Kitty, based on leaks and speculations after the WhatsApp channel for Minecraft posted a set of emojis:

"👋🎀"

Hawk-eyed fans further pointed out that the illager text above the Spicewood logo translates to "vertical slice". Vertical slice is a popular corporate coinage in the game development industry, which refers to a small, self-contained chunk of the game that allows someone to play it and see all of the major systems and mechanics.

However, Mojang has not officially made any announcement regarding the arrival of the partnerships, collaborations, and features mentioned above. Additionally, the developers have not made any statement regarding the leaked Minecraft roadmap. Players will have to toil away in the mines and wait for an official update to verify these leaks.

