"Look at the background": Fans believe there's a new feature hidden in latest Minecraft X post

Minecraft recently shared an image on X that has sparked excitement among fans. Mojang is known to tease upcoming updates and features in unique ways, ranging from subtle Easter eggs to cryptic emojis. It comes as no surprise that players pore over every single detail whenever the game's official accounts post anything.

On January 14, 2025, Mojang posted a photo referencing a well-known meme. While many fans enjoyed the humorous image, some observant players claimed to have discovered an Easter egg potentially hinting at a new feature coming to the title.

@michaeltbh reposted the image with the caption:

"ENHANCE. ENHANCE THE IMAGE. LOOK AT THE BACKGROUND"

In response, @AutumnFox51 decided to analyze the image, highlighting a few elements that stood out:

Another user asked the original poster what they meant by their observations. The OP speculated that the image might hint at cat tails, new flowers, or even concept art for the birch forest:

Other users, however, suggested that the highlighted elements might just be features already present in the game, like flowers or foliage.

Some users suggested that the picture contained nothing special (Image via X/michaeltbh)

On the other hand, the official WhatsApp channel for Minecraft posted a set of emojis:

"👋🎀"

Given Mojang's history of teasing upcoming features through images and emojis, it's possible that this photo hints at a new addition.

The possibility of an Easter egg is heightened by the fact that tomorrow is Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Historically, Mojang tends to release new snapshots and experimental builds on Wednesdays and Thursdays. This pattern suggests that the image, along with the emojis, might foreshadow a new update, similar to the cryptic rock that hinted at a major change to the lodestone recipe.

Mojang has not yet made any official announcements regarding an upcoming update. Fans have already enjoyed the year's first snapshot, which introduced pig variants, falling leaves, and more. An upcoming build could pave the way for major content planned for 2025.

What could be in the next Minecraft snapshot?

The next snapshot could bring more features of the Spring drop (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang has not given any official statement or update regarding the contents of the upcoming Minecraft snapshot. However, the latest leaks based on data mined from game files suggest that the next major update will be the Spring Drop.

Therefore, it is possible that the next series of builds could focus on improving existing features or introducing new items, like the leaf litter and the pig variants. Players will have to wait for Mojang to share an official update on what's in store for them.

