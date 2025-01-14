Minecraft Bedrock add-ons have a big flaw that needs to be addressed

Minecraft Bedrock add-ons have a major flaw that Mojang needs to address. Add-ons are custom experiences that can be purchased from the Marketplace and include a host of items such as cosmetics, sound packs, visual packs, and more. However, a long-standing game rule makes them unfeasible for players and essentially counterproductive to their gaming experience.

Here's all you need to know about the flaw in the Minecraft Bedrock add-ons.

Minecraft Bedrock add-ons have a major flaw that really sours the gameplay experience

Minecraft Bedrock add-ons will not allow you to earn achievements when enabled (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft Bedrock add-ons have a strange rule that really sours the gameplay experience for players and fans of customization. If you have any add-on enabled in a world, you will not be able to earn achievements. This essentially makes it so that any world with add-ons cannot be played by gamers looking to earn and complete accolades in the game.

Trending

Apart from Marketplace add-ons, this rule also applies to any third-party behavior packs or resource packs you import into the game. This essentially prevents players from modding the game in any way if they wish to earn achievements in the game. Players who wish to use add-ons and packs will have to forego the accolades and enjoy the world from a Java edition user's perspective.

Expand Tweet

This is rather counterproductive since most add-ons are paid options players expect to use in-game. However, they will essentially prevent players from earning achievements in-game. This applies to resource packs and other customization options, such as sound packs, which can have little to no effect in terms of a competitive edge.

Additionally, the community has tons of custom worlds and maps that players can load and play to speedrun and complete all achievements. Thus, Minecraft Bedrock add-ons disabling achievements are counterproductive to the concept of earning these accolades.

Hopefully, Mojang can create or implement a system in the future that can filter add-ons and allow players to use certain options that have no impact on gameplay rather than disabling them altogether. Since many such options in the Minecraft Marketplace can augment the player's powers and make it significantly easy to beat the game, implementing the system could be challenging.

Players will have to hope and wait for Mojang to come up with a solution or system in place to allow gamers to enjoy the Minecraft Bedrock add-ons without having to worry about not earning achievements in-game.

Also read: How to add a temperature system in Minecraft

Check out our other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!