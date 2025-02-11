New Minecraft update will bring Bedrock edition a big step closer to Java edition

The recent slew of Minecraft updates has been introducing a host of features and items to the Bedrock edition of the game. These new additions range from new blocks to improved gameplay features. Parity has been one of Mojang's key goals in their effort to bridge the gap between both editions. Now it seems that the upcoming update will take a huge step forward in bringing both versions closer.

Here's all you need to know about the features of the upcoming Minecraft update that'll bring the Bedrock edition closer to the Java edition.

New Minecraft update is set to shorten the gap between the Bedrock and Java editions of the game

The Minecraft update will go a long way in bridging the gap between both editions of the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/ Mojang Studios)

The upcoming 1.21.60 Minecraft update for the Bedrock edition is set to become one of the most comprehensive overhauls, adding tons of features that will bring it significantly closer to its other half, the Java edition. It will bring major changes to terrain generation, spawning of items, and the behavior of several biomes. Most of these features have already been teased through the host of betas and previews.

As part of the Minecraft update, players will experience pumpkins in larger clumps while flower patches will consist of alternating dandelions and poppies. Additionally, sunflowers will also generate in more cohesive patches. These changes will help in the spawning of these vegetative blocks and bring some much-needed improvement to their generation habit.

Additionally, the plains and savanna biomes are set to undergo a major overhaul, with short grass growing more frequently and in larger patches while the opposite has been instituted for tall grass. Flower patches in plains consist of mixed flower types which are now larger and generate more frequently. These will bring some much-needed improvements to the visual and functional nature of these biomes.

Taigas will receive a major overhaul in the upcoming Minecraft update (Image via Mojang Studios)

The taigas also receive an overhaul as part of the upcoming update since the growth of small ferns and sweet berry bushes have been implemented to allow them to grow more frequently and in larger patches. Additionally, old-growth taigas and pine taigas have received changes to allow mushrooms and ferns to grow in larger and more frequent patches.

Jungles also join the fray as part of the update, with large jungle trees becoming more frequent in jungles and bamboo jungles. Jungle bushes are larger and now consist of oak leaves, making them more immersive and accurate. These biomes will also witness a better generation of melon patches to add diversity to the available items.

The 1.21.60 Minecraft update will introduce changes to the generation of vegetative blocks. Mushrooms will generate in larger patches in the mushroom fields while trees will have dense growth in jungles, bamboo jungles, and flower forests. This will bring some much-needed parity between the biome generation of both editions.

Additionally, the bamboo in bamboo jungles grows in larger and denser patches, making the biomes appear more seamless and vibrant. The Minecraft update will also prevent the block from generating in sparse jungles and instead replace it with a better generation of ferns and short grass.

Swamps and Mangroves have better vegetation generation in the Minecraft update (Image via Mojang Studios)

The swamps and mangroves are currently some of the most popular biomes since they are a great place to obtain the newly introduced firefly bush. So it comes as no surprise that they will receive major changes as part of the upcoming Minecraft update. Lily pads and blue orchids will generate more frequently while trees have a slightly better generation in the swamps.

On the other hand, the mangrove in the mangrove swamps has received an overhaul to allow sparser generation and growth over water. However, it is compensated by the generation of fossils in the biome. On a drier note, the dead bush now generates more frequently in the badlands and desert biome, providing a nice compliment to the dry grass that was added recently.

Similarly, the kelp generation also received changes as part of the Minecraft update, allowing it to generate more frequently and at any depth. Similarly, seagrass now grows more frequently across all biomes.

Ravines and canyons can now generate on the surface and ocean floors (Image via Mojang Studios)

Terrain generation features will also be addressed as part of the upcoming Minecraft update 1.21.60. The ravines and canyons can now be generated on the surface and ocean floors, resulting in a more immersive experience. They can also completely carve through copper ore veins and most naturally generated blocks. Additionally, intersecting aquifers are now filled with water, instead of being dry.

These updates in the upcoming 1.21.60 release will bring some much-needed changes and balancing to the Bedrock edition, providing players with an experience that will almost be at par with the Java edition. The Minecraft update will also be followed by an array of bug fixes and additional balancing to improve the overall gameplay experience for players.

