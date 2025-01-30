How to get firefly bush in Minecraft

The firefly bush in Minecraft is one of the newest blocks introduced as part of the latest snapshot. This decorative block finally adds the fireflies in a rather unique way, allowing players to finally enjoy the light-emitting critters. Apart from being visually stunning, it has a host of uses in the game.

Here's all you need to know about the firefly bush in Minecraft and how you can use this unique decorative block.

Note: The firefly bush is currently available only in snapshots. Mojang will officially introduce this block in a future update.

Where to find firefly bush in Minecraft

You can usually find the firefly bush in swamps and around riverbanks (Image via Mojang Studios)

The firefly bush in Minecraft is generally found in swamps and around rivers. This decorative Minecraft block can be easily spotted by its signature yellowish-brown hue and is a variant of the bush, a decorative block introduced recently. You are more likely to spot it next to water bodies rather than in areas far away from river banks or swamp edges.

During the day, the firefly bush will have a flickering animation, representing the insects nestling inside. At night, the fireflies can be seen floating around the bush and nearby blocks. These light-emitting creatures have a visual texture similar to the falling leaves that were introduced in the previous snapshot.

However, it is essential to note that the update doesn't introduce the fireflies as a mob but adds them as a part of the decorative features of the block. This is because some versions of fireflies are poisonous to frogs, which would have affected the hierarchy of flora and fauna in Minecraft. It is a great way to satisfy the player's cravings for the critter without affecting the balance in-game.

What does firefly bush do in Minecraft

The firefly bush is a great source of compost and a unique way to light up your surroundings in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The firefly bush in Minecraft is a great block that serves many purposes, apart from being a stunning visual addition to your world. You can use it as a compost material in the composter to create bone meal. Additionally, you bonemeal existing firefly bushes to spawn new ones next to them, making it a great way to farm composting material.

The firefly block is also a great decorative block that can be placed alongside paths to create unique road designs, simulating a glowing strip at night. Additionally, the firefly bush in Minecraft emits a light level of two, making it a great source of natural illumination.

You can easily place the block in your base or around important locations to easily spot them at night. It can be harvested using your hands or any tool and replanted in an area of your choice. Use bone meal to duplicate the firefly bush and place as many as needed.

