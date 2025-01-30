How to find cold and warm cow in Minecraft

The latest Minecraft snapshot introduced two new variants of the cow, apart from a host of additional features, such as the firefly bush, ambient sounds, and more. These new variants bring much-needed diversity to one of the oldest mobs in the game.

This article explains how you can spot cold and warm cows in Mojang's sandbox title.

Note: The cow variants are currently available only in snapshots. Mojang will officially introduce this mob in a future update.

How to find the cold cow in Minecraft

The cold cow can be located in colder and elevated regions of your Minecraft world (Image via Mojang Studios)

As the name suggests, you can primarily locate the cold cow in the colder regions of the Minecraft world. This refers to specific biomes with snow and ice, as well as regions that are marginally elevated.

Here are all the biomes where you can spot a cold cow:

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Taiga

Snowy Taiga

Windswept Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Forest

Head to these locations and look for the new variant, which can be easily spotted due to its unique light-brown shade and distinctive horns.

Like the regular variant, the cold cow will drop 1-3 XP orbs, raw beef, and leather upon elimination.

How to find the warm cow in Minecraft

The warm cow can be found in biomes with higher temperatures, such as deserts and plateaus (Image via Mojang Studios)

The warm cow can be found in hot and warm locations on your Minecraft map. As the name suggests, this variant of the popular bovine creature can be spotted grazing in deserts, plateaus, and biomes with higher temperatures compared to temperate biomes.

Here are all the biomes where you can find the warm cow:

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Windswept Savanna

Jungle

Sparse Jungle

Bamboo Jungle

Eroded Badlands

Wooded Badlands

Badlands

You can easily spot this creature owing to its chocolate-brown skin and pointed horns, which are starkly different from its regular variant. Similar to the cold variant, the warm cow will drop 1-3 XP orbs, raw beef, and leather upon elimination.

Apart from the color difference, there is no other change in the behavior or loot drop of the new variants compared to the regular (temperate) version. These facelifts are purely cosmetic. Like the recent update introducing pig variants, they are biome-based.

These new variants of the cow add to Minecraft's ever-expanding collection of mobs and their types. It enhances the players' visuals and adds diversity to the looks of common mobs as they travel from one biome to the other.

Another interesting aspect is that the variant of a cow mob is determined by the biome where it spawns. However, when the creature is bred by players, the version of the baby cow is not decided by the current biome. Instead, it is randomly selected from one of the parents' types — similar to the baby variants of the pig that were introduced after the latest update.

