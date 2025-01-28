Should you play Minecraft Dungeons in 2025?

Minecraft Dungeons is one of the most popular spin-offs of the base game which is primarily a dungeon crawler set in a familiar world. Unlike the regular open-world mode, Dungeons focuses on the hack-and-slash style of gameplay. Despite development ceasing in 2023, thousands of players still return to the game and play it.

Dungeons is set in the overworld and features a unique linear and story-driven campaign and has tons of cutscenes that explain the overarching plot. The story revolves around the village Archie and his discovery of the Orb of Dominance, leading to an exciting adventure that makes it a great choice to try even in 2025.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article reflect the writer's personal opinion and should be taken with a large bowl of suspicious stew and a healthy pinch of salt.

Minecraft Dungeons combines the block-shaped world with unique dungeon-crawler mechanics

Minecraft Dungeons offers hours of gameplay set in the familiar world of the base game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang wanted to bring the popular dungeon-crawler trope and gameplay mechanics into the familiar world of Minecraft, relying on the global popularity of the sandbox title. It is essentially centered around casual players who wish to explore procedurally generated worlds while immersing themselves in a unique storyline.

The plot follows the story of the Arch-Illager, an outcast who was rejected by the village and ostracized from the community for being different. In his journey through the distant lands, he comes across the Orb of Dominance, a powerful artifact that grants him magical abilities. However, the artifact also corrupts him and he becomes a villain, terrorizing the overworld and reigning chaos.

Players take the role of heroes whose goal is to defeat the Arch-Illager and save the overworld. The plot takes them across visually stunning biomes like Fiery Forge and Desert Temple. Minecraft Dungeons introduces unique mobs like the Vanguard and Tower Wraith. It also gives the ability for players to adopt pets like the Guardian Vex, Soul Wizard, and Bees.

The gameplay of Minecraft Dungeons is ideal for casual players as they explore many generated levels, battle mobs, and collect loot — in line with the overarching theme of a dungeon crawler. The battle mechanics offer them an array of weapons, enchantments, and gear that can be customized for a personalized experience.

Apart from the single-player mode, the co-op is perhaps one of the defining features that still make it a great choice to enjoy with your friends and family in 2025. The simplicity of the gameplay mechanics paired with the teamplay makes it easy for new players to acclimate rather easily.

Additionally, Minecraft Dungeons has a wide array of DLCs that can expand the base game and give players additional plots and stories to explore. Expansions such as the Hidden Depths and Echoing Void introduce new mobs, levels, and challenges which the gameplay engaging and interactive, contributing greatly toward replayability.

Verdict

Minecraft Dungeons is a great choice if you are a fan of dungeon crawlers set in an immersive world (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Dungeons may have stopped receiving support in 2023 but the community is filled with dedicated players who cannot wait to jump into the immersive world and enjoy the dungeon crawler. While you may not find tons of players for multiplayer sessions, the co-op feature makes it a great choice for your squad to try if you are tired of yearning for the mines in the base game.

The unique HUD design and mechanics paired with the familiar setting of the Minecraft world offer a rather engaging gameplay, with a host of new and challenging mobs. Apart from the mechanics, the engaging plot speaks a story of courage, redemption, and unity, making it a great choice if you want a detailed story-driven narrative.

The near-endless combinations of weapons, enchantments, and spells let you take on the challenges in new and unique ways. If you're done besting the Arch-Illager at Obsidian Pinnacle, you can always try the Minecraft Dungeons DLCs to get access to new storylines, mobs, and immersive levels.

However, if you're still over the fence regarding Minecraft Dungeons, you can get your hands on Xbox Game Pass and try the game as part of its expansive catalog. For fans of dungeon crawlers and the setting of the base game, this could be the perfect spin-off to try while waiting for the next Game Drop to arrive.

