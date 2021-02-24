Minecraft Dungeons Nether DLC release date and features revealed

The Flames of The Nether DLC for Minecraft Dungeons is excellent news for all dungeoneers.

Even greater news is that this DLC and FREE update combo will be released today, i.e., February 24th! This DLC has been highly anticipated by many, and it looks like it will deliver on the hype.

What will be included in the Minecraft Dungeons DLC?

The Flames of the Nether DLC includes six missions that will take place in the Nether. A familiar face for some, the Nether is a haunting stage full of terrifying mobs such as Blazes, Piglins, and Ghasts.

The Flames of The Nether DLC will also include the following:

New Gear, Artifacts, and weapons

New Mobs

New Biomes

New Skins

Baby Ghast Pet

An image of a Ghast shooting a fire ball at a player (Image via Minecraft Dungeons Diaries)

Free content update?

Yes! In addition to the Flames of the Nether DLC comes a massive, completely free content update. Claimed by a Minecraft official, this update is "what might be the most ambitious free update in Minecraft Dungeons history."

It will contain the following features:

New Feature: Ancient Hunts are end game missions in which the player will weave in and out of the Nether! Included in Ancient Hunts are Ancient Mobs that will provide the player with Gilded Gear.

Ancient Hunts are end game missions in which the player will weave in and out of the Nether! Included in Ancient Hunts are Ancient Mobs that will provide the player with Gilded Gear. New Gear: Gilded Gear is a gear that allows the player to have four random enchantment slots. However, those enchantments are now more expensive. This gear will be dropped by specific mobs. Gilded gear is the strongest equipment in Minecraft Dungeons!

Gilded Gear is a gear that allows the player to have four random enchantment slots. However, those enchantments are now more expensive. This gear will be dropped by specific mobs. Gilded gear is the strongest equipment in Minecraft Dungeons! Feature Change: In Apocalypse Now, the total number of levels of difficulty is now 25. Milestones were added to unlock new levels, such as Boss Missions, which appear every three missions.

In Apocalypse Now, the total number of levels of difficulty is now 25. Milestones were added to unlock new levels, such as Boss Missions, which appear every three missions. AND MUCH MORE!

It’s almost time – your Nether adventure ignites tomorrow! But, there’s still even more to come!



Grab the Season Pass NOW – which includes Howling Peaks, Flames of the Nether and the next two DLCs, as soon as they’re available! pic.twitter.com/zpXSCC0COO — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) February 23, 2021

As seen above, Mojang is also offering Minecraft players a Season Pass. It will include both the Howling Peaks and Flames of the Nether DLCs. The pass will also include the next two DLCS as soon as they release!