"WE ARE SO BACK!!!": Minecraft fans are excited as Mojang teases cow variants

Minecraft is known to post cryptic teasers and intriguing images that hint at upcoming updates and features. Recently, the official game accounts on social media platforms Instagram and X hinted at an upcoming variant of the cow. Naturally, this set the entire gaming community in a frenzy.

2025 started with a snapshot that introduced new variants to the pig, one of the oldest mobs in-game. Now, it would seem that Mojang is planning to expand the list of flora and fauna in-game. Popular Minecraft YouTuber @itiswattles posted an image referencing the update with the following caption:

"THERE IS MORE CONTEXT ON MINECRAFTS INSTAGRAM! WE ARE SO BACK!!! NEW COWS LETS GO!!"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Reacting to the post, a hawk-eyed user also noticed that the picture contained a new kind of grass or vegetation subtly hiding in plain sight:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, another user, @SEFBDragon hoped that Mojang would introduce a Highland cow variant since it would be fluffy and add to the ever-expanding list of adorable mobs, like the Axolotl.

Expand Tweet

Some of the other users suggested that the new cow variants could follow in the footsteps of the recently introduced pig variants, adding warm and cold versions of the existing bovine mob:

Some users suggested that the new cow variants could follow in the footsteps of the pig variants (Image via X/@itiswattles)

While some of the users were excited about the cow's new variant, a majority of them hoped this could pave the way for the arrival of the moobloom. This buttercup-covered cow variant was one of the most popular mobs found exclusively in Minecraft Earth, the augmented reality variant of the game that was shuttered in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic:

Many users hoped and wished that the moobloom would come to the game (Image via X/@itiswattles)

Most users reacted positively to the teaser hinting at the arrival of the new variant of the cow in Minecraft. The cow is one of the most popular mobs in the game and has been there since its debut in version 0.1.0. So it comes as no surprise that players are excited that the gentle bovine creature is finally getting variants after decades of existence.

Also read: Allegedly leaked Minecraft roadmap image hints at the game's plans for the next three years

Why is the cow so popular in Minecraft?

A cow minding its own business (Image via Mojang Studios)

The cow is undoubtedly one of the most popular mobs in Minecraft, with millions of players that have interacted with this gentle creature at least once in their adventures. Aside from being one of the game's oldest mobs, it serves a host of purposes and is a rather useful creature in the game.

The cow can be milked using a bucket, which yields a milk bucket. It is one of the most potent items in the game and can clear all status effects, including wither when facing the dangerous Wither mob. Additionally, the mob drops raw beef and leather, which can be refined into foodstuff and a host of items such as the bundle, books, armor, leggings, and more.

Also read: "Look at the background": Fans believe there's a new feature hidden in latest X post

Check out our other latest articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!