How to get dry grass in Minecraft

The dry grass in Minecraft is the latest expansion to the list of decorative plant blocks, introduced with the latest snapshot and beta. This unique vegetation, with two variants, tall and short, can be found in two specific biomes and has an array of unique features apart from being a great visual addition.

Here's all you need to know about the tall and short dry grass in Minecraft.

Note: The dry grass is currently available only in snapshots/beta and previews. Mojang will officially introduce this block in a future update.

Where to find dry grass in Minecraft

You can easily spot the dry grass in badlands and desert biomes (Image via Mojang Studios)

The dry grass in Minecraft can be found exclusively in deserts and badlands biomes. Both variants — the tall and short dry grass generated in these two biomes can be placed on any type of sand, terracotta, and dirt blocks like the dead bush. Despite having a short and tall variant, both the options are exactly one block high.

The dry grass in Minecraft can be spotted easily due to its light-colored appearance compared to the regular green grass. It can be found in mixed patches of tall and short dry grass and may be accompanied by the newly introduced cactus flower on the cactus blocks nearby. Apart from being a great addition to the flora in these areas, the dry grass also has various uses in the game.

What does the dry grass do in Minecraft?

Sheep can eat the dry grass to regrow their wool (Image via Mojang Studios)

The dry grass in Minecraft is a very resourceful plant block in the game and both variants can be used in many ways. It can be used as a compost material in the composter to generate bonemeal, adding to the list of materials and items that can be recycled.

The block can also be bonemealed — applying it on short dry grass grows it into Tall dry grass while using it on tall dry grass places a short variant next to it.

Additionally, the dry grass in Minecraft offers a unique perk — sheep can eat both variants to regrow their wool, making it a great addition to your farm. You can also use the block as fuel for smelting, making it an inexpensive item found aplenty in deserts and badlands.

