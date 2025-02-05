How to find cold and warm chicken in Minecraft

The latest Minecraft snapshot 25w06a introduces two new variants of the chicken, one of the oldest and most popular mobs in the game. These new variants add much-needed diversity to the existing style, allowing players to encounter new styles as they travel from one biome to another. Apart from this, the update also introduces new features for obtaining these variants.
Here's how you can locate the cold and warm chicken in Minecraft and spawn these variants.
Note: The chicken variants are currently available only in snapshots. Mojang will officially introduce this mob in a future update.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
How to find the cold chicken in Minecraft
As the name suggests, you can locate the cold chicken in the colder regions of your Minecraft world. It essentially refers to specific biomes with snow and ice, as well as regions that are marginally elevated. The spawning of this variant is similar to the cold cows and pigs that were introduced recently.
Here are all the biomes where you can get your hands on the cold chicken:
- Old Growth Pine Taiga
- Old Growth Spruce Taiga
- Taiga
- Snowy Taiga
- Windswept Hills
- Windswept Gravelly Hills
- Windswept Forest
Head to these biomes and look for the new variant, which can be easily spotted due to its dark grey/blue tint that stands out from the surroundings. Similar to the regular mob, the cold chicken drops feathers and raw chicken alongside 1-3 XP orbs when eliminated by the player or a wolf.
Also read: How to find cold and warm pig in Minecraft
How to find the warm chicken in Minecraft
The warm chicken can be found in hot and warm locations on your Minecraft map. Simply head over to areas like deserts, plateaus, and biomes with higher temperatures compared to temperate biomes to spot this new variant.
Here are all the biomes where you can find the warm chicken:
- Savanna
- Savanna Plateau
- Windswept Savanna
- Jungle
- Sparse Jungle
- Bamboo Jungle
- Eroded Badlands
- Wooded Badlands
- Badlands
You can easily locate this warm variant owing to its yellowish-orange hue, which is marginally different from the temperate (regular) version. Just like the cold chicken, this variant will also drop feathers and raw chicken alongside 1-3 XP orbs when eliminated by the player or a tamed wolf.
How to spawn the cold and warm chicken in Minecraft
Eggs are one of the easiest ways in which players can spawn chickens in the game — be it to expand your farm or distract the warden when braving the ancient city. Keeping that in mind, the snapshot 25w06a introduces two new variants, the blue and brown eggs. These variants will spawn the warm and cold chicken, respectively.
These eggs are a great way to spawn a specific variant of the chicken if you do not wish to return to a biome to get more. However, these eggs are variant-specific and can be obtained from their parent type only. Meanwhile, the regular (temperate) chicken will hatch regular (white) eggs.
Similar to the new variants of the cows and the pigs, the variant of a chicken is determined by where it spawns. Additionally, existing eggs in all biomes can hatch a temperate (regular) variant of the mob. These new styles enhance the title's visual experience and add diversity to the appearances of common mobs while exploring different biomes in the game.
Also read: How to find cold and warm cow in Minecraft
Check out our other latest articles:
- 4 things right with The Garden Awakens update
- 6 best structures for finding armor trims
- How to get pale oak wood
- How to get an X-ray pack for 1.21.4
- 5 best cherry blossom village seeds
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!