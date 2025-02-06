How to get cactus flower in Minecraft

The cactus flower in Minecraft is the latest addition to the ever-expanding list of flora in the game, added as part of the snapshot 25w06a. This unique flower can be found in two specific biomes and has a host of features and uses apart from being a great visual addition.

Here's all you need to know about getting and using the cactus flower in Minecraft.

Where to find cactus flower in Minecraft

The cactus flower is found exclusively in deserts and badlands biomes (Image via Mojang Studios)

The cactus flower in Minecraft can be found exclusively in deserts and badlands biomes. They have a chance of generating on cactuses found in these areas. Additionally, they have a possibility of growing on cactus blocks if the following conditions are met:

If a cactus is one or two blocks high, the cactus flower has a 10% chance of growing instead of the cactus getting higher.

of growing instead of the cactus getting higher. If a cactus is three blocks or higher, the cactus flower has a 25% chance of growing.

The flower will grow only if there is space on all four sides.

The cactus flower in Minecraft can be easily spotted by its distinct pink shade. It stands out among the barrenness and endless shades of orange and yellow in the deserts or badlands biomes. Apart from adding much-needed variety and flora to these biomes, the flower also has various uses.

What does the cactus flower do in Minecraft?

The cactus flower in Minecraft can be used as a compost material or to craft pink dye (Image via Mojang Studios)

The cactus flower is a resourceful block in the game and can be used in many ways. It can be used as compost material in the composter to generate bonemeal, adding to the list of materials that can be recycled.

Additionally, the cactus flower in Minecraft is also a great way to obtain pink dye. Simply place one block in the crafting bench to obtain one pink dye. This makes it a great alternative if you cannot find peonies, pink tulips, or pink petals in your vicinity.

Apart from this, the cactus flower serves as a unique decorative block that can be used to design and decorate your base and other structures. The flower can be placed on dirt, grass, sand, or terracotta blocks, making it a great addition to your road designs or house builds in the game.

