Best features and changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview was released on February 5, 2025. This experimental build introduces an array of new features, such as chicken variants and a few decorative blocks. Additionally, it makes modifications to existing items and mechanics to improve the gameplay experience for players.
This article lists the best features and changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview.
Note: This list is based on the writer's personal opinions and is in no particular order.
Best features and changes made in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview
1) Chicken variants
One of the highlights of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview is the introduction of chicken variants. The update introduces the warm and cold chicken, which can be found in warm and cold biomes, respectively.
Two new types of eggs are also introduced — blue and brown variants that spawn the cold and warm chicken, respectively. These additions bring much-needed diversity to the existing mob roster in the game and provide a diverse experience to players as they travel from one biome to another.
2) Cactus flower
The cactus flower is one of the coolest additions to the ever-expanding list of flora and fauna in Minecraft. It has a chance of generating on cactuses in deserts and badlands.
Its introduction adds a much-needed visual enhancement to the barren look of the biome. The bright pink flower adds volume and color to the endless blocks of sand and sparse vegetation.
Additionally, the cactus flower can be used to craft pink dye and be used in the composter as a way to craft bone meal.
3) Dry Grass
Dry Grass is yet another addition to the list of vegetation in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview. It is a new block that introduces the short dry grass and tall dry grass. These variants are generated exclusively in the deserts and badlands biome.
Both the short dry grass and tall dry grass can be bonemealed to produce more quantities and can be used as fuel for smelting. Another interesting fact about these variants is that sheep can eat both to regrow wool.
4) Biome tags for all animal variants
Recent Minecraft updates introduced variants for the pigs, cows, and chickens that depict different styles based on the biomes they are spawned in. To comply with the new biome spawns, Mojang has applied the warm and cold animal variant tags to all appropriate biomes. This will ensure the correct variants are spawned even if commands are used.
Here are all the biome classifications made in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview:
Cold farm animal biomes
- Deep Frozen Ocean
- Frozen Ocean
- Frozen Peaks
- Frozen River
- Grove
- Ice Spikes
- Jagged Peaks
- Snowy Beach
- Snowy Plains
- Snowy Slopes
- Snowy Taiga
- The End
- Cold Ocean
- Deep Cold Ocean
- Deep Dark
- End Barrens
- End Highlands
- End Midlands
- Small End Islands
- Stony Peaks
- Old Growth Pine Taiga
- Old Growth Spruce Taiga
- Taiga
- Windswept Forest
- Windswept Gravelly Hills
- Windswept Hills
Warm farm animal biomes
- Mangrove Swamp
- Badlands
- Bamboo Jungle
- Basalt Deltas
- Crimson Forest
- Desert
- Eroded Badlands
- Jungle
- Nether Wastes
- Savanna Plateau
- Savanna
- Soul Sand Valley
- Sparse Jungle
- Warm Ocean
- Warped Forest
- Windswept Savanna
- Wooded Badlands
- Deep Lukewarm Ocean
- Lukewarm Ocean
Temperate farm animal biomes
- Swamp
- Beach
- Birch Forest
- Cherry Grove
- Dark Forest
- Dripstone Caves
- Flower Forest
- Forest
- Lush Caves
- Meadow
- Mushroom Fields
- Ocean
- Old Growth Birch Forest
- Plains
- River
- Stony Shore
- Sunflower Plains
- Lukewarm Ocean
- The Void
- Pale Garden
5) Updates to the user interface
The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview introduces major changes to the user interface. It fixes some typos and inaccuracies in the encyclopedia and adds a host of new loading tips for creative mode. It also updates the UI to break long splash texts on the start screen into two lines for improved readability.
Additionally, the screen safe area settings have received a major overhaul — horizontal and vertical screen position sliders are disabled if the safe area is set to 100% to avoid unnecessary clipping. The update also stops the screen position from displaying -0.0 due to a rounding error.
Additionally, the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview scales and moves the title logo to make more room for the friends drawer button.
