Best features and changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview was released on February 5, 2025. This experimental build introduces an array of new features, such as chicken variants and a few decorative blocks. Additionally, it makes modifications to existing items and mechanics to improve the gameplay experience for players.

This article lists the best features and changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview.

Note: This list is based on the writer's personal opinions and is in no particular order.

Best features and changes made in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview

1) Chicken variants

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview introduces two variants of the chicken (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the highlights of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview is the introduction of chicken variants. The update introduces the warm and cold chicken, which can be found in warm and cold biomes, respectively.

Two new types of eggs are also introduced — blue and brown variants that spawn the cold and warm chicken, respectively. These additions bring much-needed diversity to the existing mob roster in the game and provide a diverse experience to players as they travel from one biome to another.

2) Cactus flower

Cactus flowers have been added to Minecraft as part of this beta and preview (Image via Mojang Studios)

The cactus flower is one of the coolest additions to the ever-expanding list of flora and fauna in Minecraft. It has a chance of generating on cactuses in deserts and badlands.

Its introduction adds a much-needed visual enhancement to the barren look of the biome. The bright pink flower adds volume and color to the endless blocks of sand and sparse vegetation.

Additionally, the cactus flower can be used to craft pink dye and be used in the composter as a way to craft bone meal.

3) Dry Grass

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview adds dry grass to deserts and badlands (Image via Mojang Studios)

Dry Grass is yet another addition to the list of vegetation in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview. It is a new block that introduces the short dry grass and tall dry grass. These variants are generated exclusively in the deserts and badlands biome.

Both the short dry grass and tall dry grass can be bonemealed to produce more quantities and can be used as fuel for smelting. Another interesting fact about these variants is that sheep can eat both to regrow wool.

4) Biome tags for all animal variants

Biome tags have been applied to accommodate the new mob variants in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview (Image via Mojang Studios)

Recent Minecraft updates introduced variants for the pigs, cows, and chickens that depict different styles based on the biomes they are spawned in. To comply with the new biome spawns, Mojang has applied the warm and cold animal variant tags to all appropriate biomes. This will ensure the correct variants are spawned even if commands are used.

Here are all the biome classifications made in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview:

Cold farm animal biomes

Deep Frozen Ocean

Frozen Ocean

Frozen Peaks

Frozen River

Grove

Ice Spikes

Jagged Peaks

Snowy Beach

Snowy Plains

Snowy Slopes

Snowy Taiga

The End

Cold Ocean

Deep Cold Ocean

Deep Dark

End Barrens

End Highlands

End Midlands

Small End Islands

Stony Peaks

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Taiga

Windswept Forest

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Hills

Warm farm animal biomes

Mangrove Swamp

Badlands

Bamboo Jungle

Basalt Deltas

Crimson Forest

Desert

Eroded Badlands

Jungle

Nether Wastes

Savanna Plateau

Savanna

Soul Sand Valley

Sparse Jungle

Warm Ocean

Warped Forest

Windswept Savanna

Wooded Badlands

Deep Lukewarm Ocean

Lukewarm Ocean

Temperate farm animal biomes

Swamp

Beach

Birch Forest

Cherry Grove

Dark Forest

Dripstone Caves

Flower Forest

Forest

Lush Caves

Meadow

Mushroom Fields

Ocean

Old Growth Birch Forest

Plains

River

Stony Shore

Sunflower Plains

Lukewarm Ocean

The Void

Pale Garden

5) Updates to the user interface

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview makes a major overhaul to the in-game user interface (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview introduces major changes to the user interface. It fixes some typos and inaccuracies in the encyclopedia and adds a host of new loading tips for creative mode. It also updates the UI to break long splash texts on the start screen into two lines for improved readability.

Additionally, the screen safe area settings have received a major overhaul — horizontal and vertical screen position sliders are disabled if the safe area is set to 100% to avoid unnecessary clipping. The update also stops the screen position from displaying -0.0 due to a rounding error.

Additionally, the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview scales and moves the title logo to make more room for the friends drawer button.

