How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview

Mojang released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview on February 5, 2025. This experimental build introduces an assortment of features, such as warm and cold variants of the chicken, cactus flowers, and more. Additionally, it changes and modifies existing features to improve the players' gameplay experience.

It is worth noting that this beta and preview are accessible only on Xbox One and Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. They are not supported on trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X|S consoles

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview introduces cactus flowers and new mob variants (Image via Mojang Studios)

You can easily download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview with an active internet connection and an official game copy. You can enjoy the latest features, like the chicken variants and cactus flowers implemented in this build, with an active Xbox Game Pass regular or Ultimate edition subscription.

Launch the Xbox app store or your Game Pass Library on your desired console. Open the library and head to the search bar. Search for "Minecraft Preview". Once the preview is listed, select it, and click on the "Install" button. Wait for the required files and assets to get downloaded. During download, it is recommended that you have a stable internet connection. Additionally, make sure that you do not turn off your device during the update to prevent the files from getting corrupted.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview to experience the new chicken variants (Image via Mojang Studios)

You can download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview on your PlayStation 4/5 device by following these simple steps:

Open Minecraft from the homepage, the game library, or the "Frequently Played" tab on your console. Go to the sidebar on your left and hit the "Preview" button. Next, click the "Get Playstation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on your console). Now, click on the "Download" button and wait for the preview assets to be installed. Make sure your console is not turned off and has a stable internet connection to prevent files from being corrupted.

Android/iOS devices

Head to the individual app store listing to get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Pocket Edition Android and iOS players can easily experience the latest features and changes ahead of release by installing the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview on their preferred mobile device.

Here's how you can download the update on your preferred device:

Android

Head over to the Google Play Store application on your preferred device. Head over to the Minecraft page or search "Minecraft" to open the app store listing. Scroll to the bottom of the listing and click the "Join the Beta" prompt/button. Wait for the files to get downloaded and successfully installed. Once done, this will replace the latest retail edition with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview.

iOS

Download and install the official TestFlight app and go to the Minecraft beta and preview page. Make sure there are slots available for sign-up. If not, check back on the first of every month to get enrolled. Sign up for the beta and preview using your linked account. Next, wait for an email on your registered ID, which will contain links for the experimental version. Open the email and click on the "View in TestFlight" button or click the link to accept it. Next, choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to access the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device. Additionally, make sure to play the preview build at least once a month to maintain access since slots are limited.

Additionally, if you are an existing beta and preview user, you can also go to the individual app store (Android/iOS) to update to the latest available experimental build. You will notice that the "Open/Play" button on the preview page will be replaced by an "Update" button. Hit the button and wait for the files to be installed. Once done, you can access the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview.

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can experience the chicken variants and dry grass in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview ahead of the official release if you have a copy of the Bedrock Edition installed on your preferred Windows device.

If you don't have a copy of the game's Bedrock edition, you can purchase it from the official Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store. Once purchased and logged in, here's how you can try out this latest build on your PC.

For players with an existing beta and preview:

Go to the Xbox App to manually queue the 1.21.70.22 beta and preview (Image via Windows/Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing version, like the Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview, installed on your device, you must visit the Microsoft Store app to update to this version. Go to the app library and manually queue the update for Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview with the following steps:

Open the Microsoft Store app and go to the Games tab. Scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of games.

Click on the "Update" button next to the listing and wait for the assets to get installed.

However, if you do not get the "Update" button next to the Preview listing, head over to the top-right part of the page and just click the "Get Updates" button to queue the list of updates manually.

You can also visit the Xbox app to update to the latest preview edition. Locate the list of installed apps and games on the sidebar on the left and select the preview edition. Next, just hit the "Update" button to update to the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview with ease.

For new Beta edition players

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview from the official launcher (Image via Mojang Studios)

If you are getting started with beta and previews, just head over to the official Minecraft launcher. Choose Bedrock from the list of available editions on the left sidebar and follow these simple steps to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview:

Expand the lower drop-down menu marked "Latest Release" next to the green "Play" button to see the list of other installation options.

Next, click on the "Latest Preview" option below it.

Now click on the "Play" button to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview.

It will take a while for the files and assets to get downloaded and installed successfully. Once done, you should now be able to access the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview and enjoy the features ahead of their official release.

