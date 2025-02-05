Minecraft snapshot 25w06a patch notes: Chicken variants, cactus flower, and more

Minecraft has released snapshot 25w06a for Java Edition, featuring two new chicken variants, a beautiful flower for cacti, and more. This snapshot introduces additional features for 2025's first game drop update, which aims to enhance the Overworld by adding new mob variants and biome decorations.

One of the main features of Minecraft snapshot 25w06a is the introduction of warm and cold chicken variants. The old default chickens are now referred to as temperate chickens. Aside from the new chickens, snapshot 25w06a also focuses on deserts.

In last week's Minecraft snapshot, deserts and badlands received new ambient sounds. Mojang has improved the dry desert biomes by adding cactus flowers, a new type of flower that has a small chance to generate on cactus blocks. There are also new decorative grass blocks to bring more life to deserts.

Minecraft snapshot 25w06a patch notes

New Features

Added Warm and Cold Chicken variants

Added Short Dry Grass and Tall Dry Grass

Added Cactus Flower block which can grow on Cactus blocks

Farm Animal variants

Warm and cold variants have been added for Chicken

Existing Chicken variant has been renamed to temperate

The variant is determined by the biome they spawn in

Warm and cold biomes are the same for all animals with variants (i.e. Chicken, Pig, Cow)

Two new Egg items have been added for the warm and cold Chicken variants

Blue Egg - The Egg that is laid by and can hatch cold Chicken variant

Brown Egg - The Egg that is laid by and can hatch warm Chicken variant

Already existing Egg is laid by and can hatch temperate Chicken variant

Short and Tall Dry Grass

Added two new types of grass: Short Dry Grass and Tall Dry Grass

Both are one block high, which makes Tall Dry Grass differ from Tall Grass which is two blocks high

Both generate in the Desert and Badlands

Both can be placed on types of Sand, Terracotta and Dirt blocks like the Dead Bush

Both can be bone mealed

Using Bone Meal on Short Dry Grass grows it into a Tall Dry Grass

Using Bone Meal on Tall Dry Grass places a neighbouring Short Dry Grass next to the block if possible

Both can be used in the Composter

Sheep can eat both to regrow its wool

Both can be used as fuel for smelting

Cactus Flower

Cactus Flower is a new type of flower which has a chance of generating on cactuses in Deserts and Badlands

Cactus Flower can be placed on Cactus blocks or any block which has center support at the top of the block

Cactus Flowers have a chance of growing on Cactus blocks

If a Cactus is one or two blocks high the Cactus Flower has a 10% chance to grow instead of the Cactus getting higher

If a Cactus is three blocks or higher the Cactus Flower has a 25% chance to grow

Cactus Flowers will only grow if they have space on all four sides

Cactus Flowers can be used in the Composter

A Cactus Flower can be used to craft 1 Pink Dye

Changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w06a

Any block in the simulation distance of a player or loaded by another source of chunk loading (such as Ender Pearls) may now receive random ticks, instead of just 8 chunks around players

For example: if a chunk is loaded by an Ender Pearl or is in the spawn chunks, crops are able to grow, Ice can melt, Snow can fall, and a Cauldron can be filled by rain

Mob spawning, Lava spreading fire, and Lightning strikes still occur in the previous radius of 8 chunks around players

Fire will no longer burn or spread if no player is within 8 chunks

Tooltips for Fireworks and Crossbows now show a compact form of multiple repeated stars or projectiles that are identical

Firefly Bush

Conditions for The Firefly Bush playing ambient sounds have changed. It now plays when all of the following conditions are met:

it's night

Firefly Bush not blocked from above by any collidable block (except Leaves)

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 66

The Resource Pack version is now 51

Data Pack Version 66

Added new allowFireTicksAwayFromPlayer Game Rule

Game Rule

allowFireTicksAwayFromPlayer

When true, Fire and Lava ticks can occur ouside of an 8 chunk range of a player

Default value: false

Block Tags

#dead_bush_may_place_on has been renamed to #dry_vegetation_may_place_on

Added #edible_for_sheep - blocks that can be eaten by Sheep to regrow their Wool

Item Tags

Added #eggs - all variants of the Egg item

Entity Data

The armor and off-hand equipment of Players is now also stored in the equipment field (although items written into the Inventory using armor and off-hand slot numbers still work)

Chicken Variants

Chicken variants can be data-driven by adding entries to data/<namespace>/chicken_variant/<id>.json

This feature is experimental

Fields in file:

model - one of: normal, cold

asset_id - namespaced id for this variant asset, resolves to assets/<namespace>/textures/<path>.png

spawn_conditions - field described in uniform variant selection above

Resource Pack Version 51

New and updated Chicken textures

Added textures for new Blue Egg and Brown Egg items

Added textures for new Cactus Flower block

Added textures for new Short Dry Grass and Tall Dry Grass blocks

New and updated Chicken textures

Added new textures for Chicken variants:

cold_chicken

warm_chicken

Texture chicken has been renamed to temperate_chicken

The temperate_chicken texture has been moved to a new folder:

entity/chicken.png -> entity/chicken/temperate_chicken.png

Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w06a

MC-157196 - Tamed animals cannot be added to a team

MC-186241 - World border faces are rendered incorrectly with "Fabulous!" graphics

MC-279205 - Leaf litter map color is incorrect

MC-279207 - Leaf Litter can only be placed on dirt-like blocks

MC-279223 - Country Lode Take Me Home Advancement can be completed in the overworld but is still listed as a Nether advancement

MC-279235 - Certain farm animals are not spawned as their cold variant in some cold biomes due to an incomplete tag

MC-279242 - Kelp, twisting vines, weeping vines, and cave vines can no longer be stacked above or below one another by placing

MC-279261 - Making a mob its own owner causes persistent crashes

MC-279279 - Dismounting places player in same space as mount

MC-279292 - Pigs spawn as temperate in desert villages

MC-279309 - Wildflowers item has a misplaced transparent pixel

MC-279464 - Fire placed with /setblock doesn't tick/burn out

MC-279719 - Tooltip description for saddle attribute modifier slot is not translated

MC-279912 - You can use bone meal on bushes in situations where nothing grows

MC-279914 - The hitboxes of bushes don't reach the ground and are too wide compared to other similar blocks

MC-279924 - Bushes cannot be replaced by trees or mushrooms

MC-279933 - Firefly bushes cannot be replaced by trees or mushrooms

MC-279950 - Modifying command data storage throws an error

MC-279972 - Using /setblock & /fill with fluids of levels at a non-full-block no longer updates the fluid

Minecraft snapshot 25w06a is now out for download on official Minecraft launcher. Interested players can download the latest snapshot to discover new chickens, cactus flowers, and dry grass blocks along with other changes and bug fixes.

