Minecraft snapshot 25w06a patch notes: Chicken variants, cactus flower, and more

Minecraft has released snapshot 25w06a for Java Edition, featuring two new chicken variants, a beautiful flower for cacti, and more. This snapshot introduces additional features for 2025's first game drop update, which aims to enhance the Overworld by adding new mob variants and biome decorations.
One of the main features of Minecraft snapshot 25w06a is the introduction of warm and cold chicken variants. The old default chickens are now referred to as temperate chickens. Aside from the new chickens, snapshot 25w06a also focuses on deserts.
In last week's Minecraft snapshot, deserts and badlands received new ambient sounds. Mojang has improved the dry desert biomes by adding cactus flowers, a new type of flower that has a small chance to generate on cactus blocks. There are also new decorative grass blocks to bring more life to deserts.
Minecraft snapshot 25w06a patch notes
New Features
- Added Warm and Cold Chicken variants
- Added Short Dry Grass and Tall Dry Grass
- Added Cactus Flower block which can grow on Cactus blocks
Farm Animal variants
- Warm and cold variants have been added for Chicken
- Existing Chicken variant has been renamed to temperate
- The variant is determined by the biome they spawn in
- Warm and cold biomes are the same for all animals with variants (i.e. Chicken, Pig, Cow)
- Two new Egg items have been added for the warm and cold Chicken variants
- Blue Egg - The Egg that is laid by and can hatch cold Chicken variant
- Brown Egg - The Egg that is laid by and can hatch warm Chicken variant
- Already existing Egg is laid by and can hatch temperate Chicken variant
Short and Tall Dry Grass
- Added two new types of grass: Short Dry Grass and Tall Dry Grass
- Both are one block high, which makes Tall Dry Grass differ from Tall Grass which is two blocks high
- Both generate in the Desert and Badlands
- Both can be placed on types of Sand, Terracotta and Dirt blocks like the Dead Bush
- Both can be bone mealed
- Using Bone Meal on Short Dry Grass grows it into a Tall Dry Grass
- Using Bone Meal on Tall Dry Grass places a neighbouring Short Dry Grass next to the block if possible
- Both can be used in the Composter
- Sheep can eat both to regrow its wool
- Both can be used as fuel for smelting
Cactus Flower
- Cactus Flower is a new type of flower which has a chance of generating on cactuses in Deserts and Badlands
- Cactus Flower can be placed on Cactus blocks or any block which has center support at the top of the block
- Cactus Flowers have a chance of growing on Cactus blocks
- If a Cactus is one or two blocks high the Cactus Flower has a 10% chance to grow instead of the Cactus getting higher
- If a Cactus is three blocks or higher the Cactus Flower has a 25% chance to grow
- Cactus Flowers will only grow if they have space on all four sides
- Cactus Flowers can be used in the Composter
- A Cactus Flower can be used to craft 1 Pink Dye
Changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w06a
- Any block in the simulation distance of a player or loaded by another source of chunk loading (such as Ender Pearls) may now receive random ticks, instead of just 8 chunks around players
- For example: if a chunk is loaded by an Ender Pearl or is in the spawn chunks, crops are able to grow, Ice can melt, Snow can fall, and a Cauldron can be filled by rain
- Mob spawning, Lava spreading fire, and Lightning strikes still occur in the previous radius of 8 chunks around players
- Fire will no longer burn or spread if no player is within 8 chunks
- Tooltips for Fireworks and Crossbows now show a compact form of multiple repeated stars or projectiles that are identical
Firefly Bush
Conditions for The Firefly Bush playing ambient sounds have changed. It now plays when all of the following conditions are met:
- it's night
- Firefly Bush not blocked from above by any collidable block (except Leaves)
Technical Changes
- The Data Pack version is now 66
- The Resource Pack version is now 51
Data Pack Version 66
- Added new allowFireTicksAwayFromPlayer Game Rule
Game Rule
allowFireTicksAwayFromPlayer
- When true, Fire and Lava ticks can occur ouside of an 8 chunk range of a player
- Default value: false
Block Tags
- #dead_bush_may_place_on has been renamed to #dry_vegetation_may_place_on
- Added #edible_for_sheep - blocks that can be eaten by Sheep to regrow their Wool
Item Tags
- Added #eggs - all variants of the Egg item
Entity Data
- The armor and off-hand equipment of Players is now also stored in the equipment field (although items written into the Inventory using armor and off-hand slot numbers still work)
Chicken Variants
- Chicken variants can be data-driven by adding entries to data/<namespace>/chicken_variant/<id>.json
- This feature is experimental
- Fields in file:
- model - one of: normal, cold
- asset_id - namespaced id for this variant asset, resolves to assets/<namespace>/textures/<path>.png
- spawn_conditions - field described in uniform variant selection above
Resource Pack Version 51
- New and updated Chicken textures
- Added textures for new Blue Egg and Brown Egg items
- Added textures for new Cactus Flower block
- Added textures for new Short Dry Grass and Tall Dry Grass blocks
New and updated Chicken textures
- Added new textures for Chicken variants:
- cold_chicken
- warm_chicken
- Texture chicken has been renamed to temperate_chicken
- The temperate_chicken texture has been moved to a new folder:
- entity/chicken.png -> entity/chicken/temperate_chicken.png
Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w06a
- MC-157196 - Tamed animals cannot be added to a team
- MC-186241 - World border faces are rendered incorrectly with "Fabulous!" graphics
- MC-279205 - Leaf litter map color is incorrect
- MC-279207 - Leaf Litter can only be placed on dirt-like blocks
- MC-279223 - Country Lode Take Me Home Advancement can be completed in the overworld but is still listed as a Nether advancement
- MC-279235 - Certain farm animals are not spawned as their cold variant in some cold biomes due to an incomplete tag
- MC-279242 - Kelp, twisting vines, weeping vines, and cave vines can no longer be stacked above or below one another by placing
- MC-279261 - Making a mob its own owner causes persistent crashes
- MC-279279 - Dismounting places player in same space as mount
- MC-279292 - Pigs spawn as temperate in desert villages
- MC-279309 - Wildflowers item has a misplaced transparent pixel
- MC-279464 - Fire placed with /setblock doesn't tick/burn out
- MC-279719 - Tooltip description for saddle attribute modifier slot is not translated
- MC-279912 - You can use bone meal on bushes in situations where nothing grows
- MC-279914 - The hitboxes of bushes don't reach the ground and are too wide compared to other similar blocks
- MC-279924 - Bushes cannot be replaced by trees or mushrooms
- MC-279933 - Firefly bushes cannot be replaced by trees or mushrooms
- MC-279950 - Modifying command data storage throws an error
- MC-279972 - Using /setblock & /fill with fluids of levels at a non-full-block no longer updates the fluid
Minecraft snapshot 25w06a is now out for download on official Minecraft launcher. Interested players can download the latest snapshot to discover new chickens, cactus flowers, and dry grass blocks along with other changes and bug fixes.
