Minecraft Beacon gets a useful Quality-of-Life feature in latest snapshot

The latest snapshot 25w05a introduced a host of new features and changes to the Minecraft Beacon alongside other features such as the cow variants and the firefly bush. The block received a major overhaul to its functions that greatly boosts its power and makes it a powerful tool. This quality-of-life feature can significantly transform and improve the gameplay experience for players.

Here's all you need to know about the major overhaul to the Minecraft Beacon.

Note: The update to the beacon is currently available only in snapshots. Mojang will officially introduce this feature in a future update.

Minecraft Beacon gets a major Quality-of-Life overhaul in the latest snapshot

The beacon received a major overhaul in the latest Minecraft snapshot 25w05a (Image via Mojang Studios)

The latest snapshot 25w05a introduced a major overhaul to the functioning and behavior of the Minecraft Beacon. The beacon is one of the most important blocks in the game, acting as a major waypoint for explorers and offering a wide array of status effects apart from being an amazing light source.

As part of the gameplay updates in the snapshot, the Minecraft Beacon and its beams now render beyond 16 chunks up to the client render distance. This essentially means that you can now see the beacon's beam from hundreds of blocks away, making it significantly easier for you to get back to your base or a specific location if you seem to get lost.

Additionally, the beacon's beam now renders up to 2048 blocks instead of the earlier 1024 block limit. This is great for players who love exploring tall mountains or scaling the peaks in search of rare loot and items. The increased vertical render distance also makes it a great tool for players who love experimenting with mega-builds in the game.

The increased render distance is a massive step towards gameplay improvement and this is improved by yet another feature introduced to the Minecraft Beacon in the latest update. The beam emitted by the block is rendered thicker, making it easier to spot the further away the player is.

These features essentially turn the Minecraft Beacon into a massively powerful navigation block that players can use to navigate their way back to landmarks or their home bases. Additionally, the ability to change the color of the beam by placing glass blocks above the beacon means that you can color-code them to denote specific areas or biomes like the Pale Garden in your world..

