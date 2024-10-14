Many players are searching for the best Minecraft Pale Garden seeds with the release of The Garden Awakens game drop. The eerie biome is one of the highlights of the latest update and players cannot wait to step inside the desaturated world of the biome and uncover the secrets it hides. Additionally, new features such as the creaking mob, eyeblossom flower, and more have made it a coveted spot.

Finding the Pale Garden has become a task since the arena is notoriously difficult to find. If you want to avoid searching aimlessly and just skip to the good part, here are some of the best Minecraft Pale Garden seeds for you to explore and enjoy.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

10 best Minecraft Pale Garden seeds

Here are the 10 best seeds for Pale Garden in Minecraft:

Trending

1) Pale Garden beside lush forest

The ease of access makes it one of the best Minecraft Pale Garden seeds (Image via Mojang Studios)

Seed Code: -2924957692072328682

Spawn Biome: Forest

Pale Garden Coordinates: 1297, -11

This extensive Pale Garden biome is located amid the lush forest, providing a stark contrast against the greenery in the surroundings. This strategic location has access to nearby resources, making it a perfect site to hunt down some creaking or farm some Pale Oak.

2) Pale Garden above the hills

What's better than finding Minecraft Pale Garden seeds that spawn you in the biome? (Image via Mojang Studios)

Seed Code: -1106759604738884840

Spawn Biome: Pale Garden

Pale Garden Coordinates: 0, 0

This is one of the best Minecraft Pale Garden seeds out there since it spawns you at a Pale Garden biome, instead of having to travel for it. Additionally, the elevation makes it a great vantage point.

Also read: 5 interesting things about the Pale Garden in Minecraft

3) Pale Garden on the peaks

This might be one of the most adventurous Minecraft Pale Garden seeds on this list (Image via Mojang Studios)

Seed Code: 3755963011458306445

Spawn Biome: Pale Garden

Pale Garden Coordinates: 706, -758

This world spawns you just 700 blocks away from the nearest Pale Garden biome and makes it an accessible area for you to experience the eerie biome. The Pale Garden is located atop a high mountain and the added height makes it a great place to do some reconnaissance for the next area.

4) Pale Garden on the plains

This seed spawns the biome in a peaceful area (Image via Mojang Studios)

Seed Code: 2150008174122278060

Spawn Biome: Forest

Pale Garden Coordinates: 358, -336

This is among the most accessible Minecraft Pale Garden seeds on this list as its lack of elevation makes it easier to access without the risk of tossing yourself off a cliff. Roam through the intense eeriness of this new biome or wait for the night — when the creaking crawls out of the woodwork.

Also read: 5 features Minecraft fans want to see in Pale Garden

5) Large Pale Garden

This is one of the Minecraft Pale Garden seeds that spawn you directly in the biome (Image via Mojang Studios)

Seed Code: 48000014

Spawn Biome: Pale Garden

Pale Garden Coordinates: -144, -156

The Large Pale Garden is yet another seed where you spawn right in the middle of a vast instance of the creepy biome. The Pale Garden in here stretches far in all directions and the deadly silence adds to the mounting sense of unease this biome aims at. It's a perfect seed if you wish to kick off Spooktober in style.

6) Pale Garden Cliff

The proximity to the spawn point makes it one of the top Minecraft Pale Garden seeds (Image via Mojang Studios)

Seed Code: -5316865665686165918

Spawn Biome: Dark Forest

Pale Garden Coordinates: -95, 41

The Pale Garden cliff is definitely among the most intimidating Minecraft Pale Garden seeds on this list. Travel just a little from your spawn point to find an expansive area of this eerie biome. This seed has the Pale Garden biome spread out on both sides, allowing you to set your base in a strategic position.

Also read: Creaking mob guide: Location, loot, uses, and more

7) Pale Garden at the foothills

This is a great choice if you wish to farm lots of wood (Image via Mojang Studios)

Seed Code: -9115110938414337881

Spawn Biome: Forest

Pale Garden Coordinates: -287, -420

One of the obvious choices for the best Minecraft Pale Garden seeds, Pale Garden at the foothills is located amidst the lush forest and at the base leading up to a mountain. The low elevation with the easy-to-access trees makes it a great base location in Minecraft.

Also check: Minecraft seed map

8) Pale Hill station

The low altitude makes it one of the most accessible Pale Garden seeds (Image via Mojang Studios)

Seed Code: -5319082630574038558

Spawn Biome: Forest

Pale Garden Coordinates: 80, -13

The Pale Hill station is one of the best Minecraft Pale Garden seeds in this list due to its easily accessible nature and proximity to the spawn point. It is also surrounded by a host of trees and a small lake, which can help you set your base and get ready to harvest some creaking heart.

Also read: 5 best Minecraft 1.21 animal mods

9) Pale Summit

This is easily one of the coolest Minecraft Pale Garden seeds (Image via Mojang Studios)

Seed Code: -2393494597163891299

Spawn Biome: Forest

Pale Garden Coordinates: -128,30

This world hosts the Pale Garden biome atop a mountain. While a steep climb is involved, the view from the top is worth it. The terrain protects you from sudden mob attacks as well as provides a clear view forward.

10) Pale Empire

The vast expanse of the biome makes this rank among the best Minecraft Pale Garden seeds (Image via Mojang Studios)

Seed Code: -5642169868456840424

Spawn Biome: Forest

Pale Garden Coordinates: -22,208

Saving the best for the last, this is the king of the Minecraft Pale Garden seeds on this extensive list. You will find row upon row of Pale Oak wood surrounding a tiny islet of lush forest. The cavernous design makes it easier to spot mobs or pesky creaking that might chase you.

Check out our other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!