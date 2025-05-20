When's the next big update for Minecraft? Speculations explored 

Minecraft is set to receive an array of updates this year, and players are excited to check out the new features and changes that will accompany them. Since Mojang has replaced the traditional format of annual updates with game drops, gamers have been excited to know when the next big update could be.

Ad

Here's a deep dive into all possibilities regarding a timeline for the next big update for Minecraft.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on past trends and available information. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a pinch of salt.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft's next big update timeline: All possibilities explored

The next Minecraft game drop could be in June (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft updates are exciting for players as each new version introduces an array of new features and changes, as well as mobs and items, just like the recent The Garden Awakens drop. Ever since Mojang has replaced the annual update with frequent game drops, players have been on the edge of their seats to know the release date for the next drop.

Ad

Trending

Based on past trends, players can expect the next drop to arrive in June. This timeline for the summer game drop is based on trends over the last few years, where Mojang has always released a major update during the summer. Similarly, players can expect the next drop to be released during June.

Additionally, game drops have been following a format of three-month gaps based on the past difference between the release of drops like Bundles of Bravery, The Garden Awakens, and more. Following this new format, the upcoming game drop may arrive in June.

Ad

The latest betas, previews, and snapshots have indicated that players are in for a treat, with major new items set to arrive as part of the drop. Gamers can look forward to the new happy ghast and associated mobs, and a major overhaul to items like the leads and saddles.

Additionally, Vibrant Visuals is set to be one of the biggest visual overhauls to the game in decades. The upcoming game drop will also improve the fog generation in the game, as well as address an array of bugs and persistent issues, making it a significant update.

Ad

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

Read our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!