The much-awaited Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft is finally here with the latest beta and preview, allowing players to enjoy the many visual changes made to the game. The experimental build introduces volumetric lighting, water reflections, and plenty more. Players can turn the feature on to transform their vanilla world into a more engaging one.

This guide explains how to turn on Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft.

Note: Testing experimental features can corrupt your world. It is recommended to try these features in a new world.

Here's how you can turn on Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft

Follow these steps to turn on Vibrant Visuals in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

The latest beta and preview finally adds Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft, allowing players to experience a radically new visual enhancement that introduces major upgrades, such as water reflections and dynamic lighting.

Note that Vibrant Visuals is currently supported on limited architectures and platforms:

Android: Adreno 640, Mali-G68, Mali-G77, or Xclipse 530 or higher

iOS: A12 or M1 or higher

PC: Minecraft running on DX12

Once you have downloaded the latest beta and preview on any of these compatible devices, turn on the Vibrant Visuals feature by following these steps:

Open the Minecraft launcher and select the Preview edition. Once the game is launched, head over to the Settings tab. Create a new world or edit an existing world and head to the Experiments tab Turn on the toggle under Graphics to enable Minecraft Vibrant Visuals. Additionally, you can select the Vibrant Visuals Options tab to modify and tweak specific settings and features of the visual upgrade. Once done, launch your world to experience the visual upgrades in Vibrant Visuals.

Note that split-screen is currently not supported by Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft, and if any player joins the world, the rendering will be switched to Fancy or Simple. If you are facing any stuttering or other in-game issues, it is recommended to tweak the Vibrant Visuals options or turn it off altogether.

Additionally, Marketplace add-ons, skins, and related items will work with this new update. However, worlds and texture packs are not yet compatible. Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft is set to become one of the biggest facelifts in decades.

