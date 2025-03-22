Minecraft dried ghasts, ghastlings, and happy ghasts: All you need to know

Minecraft Live 2025 introduced a host of new features, ranging from the first Spring Drop to Vibrant visuals, and more. Among other features, Mojang also teased a new variant of the ghast — the happy ghast and its associated dried ghast and ghastlings. These new mobs are set to become a major addition to the game, offering unique advantages and uses.

Here's everything you need to know about the ghasts, ghastlings, and happy ghasts in Minecraft.

Note: The dried ghast, ghastling, and happy ghast will be added in the second game drop. It will be found in upcoming snapshots and previews.

What is dried ghast in Minecraft

You can find the dried ghast in the Nether region (Image via Mojang Studios)

The dried ghast is a new block introduced during Minecraft Live 2025. It is essentially a dried version of a ghast that can be found in the Nether. It can be broken with hands or using a tool of choice. Additionally, players can craft it using ghast tears and a bone block.

By itself, the dried ghast has no power in the Nether. However, taking to the overworld and submerging it in water will give you the ghastling.

What is ghastling in Minecraft

Submerge the dried ghast in water to get the smiling ghastling (Image via YouTube/Mojang Studios)

The ghastling is a new baby variant of the happy ghast that can be obtained using the dried ghast block. Simply take the block and submerge it in water or waterlog it to receive this adorable mob.

The ghastling will follow you and accompany you in your travels. It is fond of snowballs — feed it enough snowballs and after a point of time, it will transform into a happy ghast.

What is happy ghast in Minecraft

The happy ghast is a great way to explore and travel in the overworld (Image via Mojang Studios)

The happy ghast is a new mob in Minecraft that is set to be added as part of the second game drop. It is essentially a variant of the regular ghast and can be obtained from a dried ghast in the Nether. Once a dried ghast is turned into a ghastling, players can feed the baby mob snowballs to help it grow into an adult happy ghast.

Players now craft a harness using leather, glass, and wool. Once crafted, approach the happy ghast and interact using the harness to place it on the mob. Now, they can use it to ride it and fly around the overworld in style. The flying mob can accommodate up to three additional players, making it a great way to explore the endless biomes in the overworld in style.

The happy ghast is a significant addition since it opens up massive levels of accessibility to players, allowing them to reach massive heights with ease. This could help players conquer peaks and even build sky bases to prevent ambushes from mobs like zombies and creepers. The ease of obtaining the mob makes it one of the best transport methods in the game.

