Minecraft Live 2025 recap: Highlights of all features and announcements

Minecraft Live 2025 introduced a host of features, laying out the roadmap for all the exciting things that will make their way to the game this year. Ranging from the Spring to Life drop to an overhaul of the in-game visuals, players were in for a treat. Additionally, the event introduced new mobs and changes to existing gameplay.

Ad

Here's a quick recap of Minecraft Live 2025 and all the features and announcements made during the live stream.

All major announcements and features in Minecraft Live 2025

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

1) Spring to Life (First game drop)

Minecraft Live 2025 announced the first game drop (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the highlights of Minecraft Live 2025 was the introduction of Spring to Life, the first game drop of this year. Set to release on March 25, 2025, it introduces features such as mob variants for the cow, pig, and chicken. These biome-based variants add much-needed diversity to the game and allow for immersiveness when traveling across biomes.

Ad

Trending

The drop is also set to improve the sheep spawning and introduce new wolf variant sounds such as cute, grumpy, angry, and more. These mobs will express themselves in unique ways, enhancing the realism of the animals in the game. The update also adds a new recipe for the lodestone, making it easier to craft this block.

Apart from mobs and blocks, the update will improve the world's ambiance by adding leaf litter, wildflowers, dry grass, and the cactus flower. The Spring to Life drop will also add the firefly bush, uniquely implementing the much-requested mob. As for visual change, the new spawn egg textures are a huge improvement for visual aids, especially for colorblind players.

Ad

The game drop will also add new maps for cartographers and updates to the wandering trader trades, significantly expanding the current offerings of these mobs. All these changes are set to add a host of new features and changes to the game.

2) Second game drop

Minecraft Live 2025 teased new mobs for the second game drop (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang went all out to spoil players in Minecraft Live 2025, as they announced details of the second game drop moments after announcing the first. This drop is set to introduce several new items and mobs like the dried ghast, ghastling, and the happy ghast.

Ad

Found in the Nether or crafted using ghast tears and a bone block, the dried ghast can be collected by players. By submerging it in water in the overworld, players can obtain the ghastling. It is a baby variant of the ghast, which can be fed snowballs to turn it into a Happy Ghast.

The Happy Ghast is a happy variant of the regular Ghast and can be turned into a mode of transport using a harness. This will allow players to turn the mob into a blimp and explore the world in style. This new mob is set to be a huge addition to how players interact with and explore the world. It is scheduled for release during the summer of 2025.

Ad

3) Vibrant Visuals

Vibrant Visuals is one of the biggest changes announced in Minecraft Live 2025 (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the biggest announcements of Minecraft Live 2025 is Vibrant Visuals, a massive visual graphics upgrade that is set to transform the way players experience Minecraft. It is set to add much-needed features such as directional lighting, volumetric fog, and more.

Ad

The Vibrant Visuals feature will be introduced in the Bedrock edition, with plans to expand to the Java edition. It will be easily accessible for players on Bedrock devices since it will be available on many platforms as a simple menu toggle. However, these changes are cosmetic — they will have no impact on the gameplay mechanics of Minecraft.

Also read: Minecraft announces Vibrant Visuals upgrade to improve graphics

4) A Minecraft Movie content

Ad

Minecraft Live 2025 also made announcements regarding the upcoming film (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Live 2025 also took the opportunity to promote A Minecraft Movie, set for release worldwide on April 4, 2025. As part of the event, an exclusive clip from the film was shown, giving players a sneak peek into the high-octane world of the movie.

Ad

This was followed by the announcement of A Minecraft Movie live event, which is set to be an evolving multiplayer event where players must defend Midport Village in three mini-games. Completing five challenges will reward players with an exclusive Yearn cape based on the upcoming film.

Also read — A Minecraft Movie: From Block to Big Screen book set to release on April 22

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!