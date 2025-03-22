Minecraft announces Vibrant Visuals upgrade to improve graphics

Mojang finally announced a major visual overhaul for Minecraft named Vibrant Visuals. It will be available for the Bedrock Edition first, and then on the Java Edition at a later date. With the Vibrant Visuals upgrade, the developers are trying to bring Minecraft forward, keeping it up to date in terms of visual fidelity. They talked about the upcoming feature at length in the first Minecraft Live event of 2025.

Here is everything you should know about the Vibrant Visuals upgrade coming to Minecraft.

All about Minecraft's upcoming Vibrant Visuals upgrade

What is the Vibrant Visuals upgrade?

Vibrant Visuals is an upcoming in-built visual upgrade (Image via Mojang Studios)

Vibrant Visuals is a visual upgrade for the sandbox game. It is essentially a type of shader pack, officially created by Mojang. This upgrade changes the lighting, reflections, and shadows, also introducing glowing textures for some blocks and creatures. As mentioned by Mojang during Minecraft Live 2025, this is only a visual upgrade and will not affect gameplay in any way.

Along with introducing realistic lighting to Minecraft, Mojang has also updated the textures of each block in the game. The developers explained that they have added extra block textures on top of existing textures to add more details whenever light hits a block.

The Vibrant Visuals will also improve other emissive block and mob textures, allowing some mobs like spiders and enderman to have glowing eyes. Similarly, blocks like sculk will glow more brightly in the dark.

When will the Vibrant Visuals upgrade release?

Vibrant Visuals will be released for the Bedrock edition soon (Image via Mojang Studios)

While explaining how Vibrant Visuals will change Minecraft forever, Mojang also stated that the visual upgrade will soon be available on the Bedrock Edition. They stated that the feature will be coming to Bedrock in the next few months, though they did not mention a definite release date during Minecraft Live 2025.

Jens Bergensten, Mojang's CEO, stated that the developers were also working on bringing Vibrant Visuals to the Java Edition. However, at the time of writing, it has only been announced for the Bedrock Edition.

Other details about the Vibrant Visuals upgrade

Vibrant Visuals will be an in-built feature that can be toggled on or off at any time (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang also revealed other details about the Vibrant Visuals update during Minecraft Live 2025. The developers stated that once this feature is released in Minecraft, it will be backward compatible with all Bedrock edition versions. This means that even players on older versions can activate the feature.

Furthermore, the upgrade will essentially be a toggleable feature. Players will be able to switch the Vibrant Visuals upgrade on and off instantly from the game settings.

