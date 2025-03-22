Along with A Minecraft Movie Happy Meal, McDonald's is also releasing an adult meal for older fans

Minecraft has fans across all age groups, and since the game came out more than 15 years ago, there are a lot of adults who still love to explore the blocky world. This is also the reason a lot of adult fans are excited for the upcoming live-action movie, something players have been asking for years.

To make things more special, Mojang Studios and McDonald’s have partnered up to release a Minecraft-themed Happy Meal and adult meal for all the grown-ups. Here’s everything about the adult meal and all the exciting things that come with it.

Minecraft-themed McDonald’s meal for adults

Mojang Studios and McDonald’s have put a lot of effort into making this promotional content great for fans. From the packaging of the products to special items such as the Nether Fire sauce, there are a lot of things worth getting excited about.

The Minecraft movie meal for adults will be available in special packaging featuring various elements from the game, such as the bee mob, the creeper, and the pink sheep, Even the graphics are designed in a blocky style.

All the fans who want to taste the Nether Flame sauce will have to order the 10-piece McNuggets. It is the same hot sauce that was launched a few years ago. McDonald’s will also be giving some collectible items that will be packed in a box that looks like the wooden chest from the game but with a blocky version of the “M” logo of McDonald’s.

There are six different collectibles to get. They include:

Soda Potion

Birdie Wings

Big Mac Crystal

Fry Helmet

Zombie Hamburglar

Grimace Egg

These items are a mix of IPs from McDonald’s and Minecraft. For example, the Grimace is a character from McDonaldland who gets a mob spawn egg in the collectibles.

Then there’s Birdie Wings and the Zombie Hamburglar. There are some interesting items as well, such as the Fry Helmet, designed in the shape of a helmet from the game, but instead of iron or diamond, it is made of fries and the familiar red packaging it comes with.

A Minecraft Movie is releasing on April 4 and features a host of stars, including Jason Momoa and Jack Black. It will also be the first live-action project based on the game, and it combines multiple aspects of real life and the elements from the blocky world.

