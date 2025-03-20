McDonald's announces collaboration featuring A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie releases on April 4, 2025, and fans of the sandbox title are excited to see their block-shaped world on the big screen. Ahead of the theatrical release, Mojang has been partnering with major brands and franchises like Oreo, Doritos, and even Fossil. Now, McDonald's has joined the fray, showcasing an array of themed items and Happy Meals.

Here's everything you need to know about the McDonald's collaboration with A Minecraft Movie.

McDonald's showcases collaboration featuring A Minecraft Movie

McDonald's took to social media platform X, announcing its collaboration with A Minecraft Movie, which is set to release on April 4, 2025. As part of the promotional venture, the fast-food chain has even changed its account description:

"generating @aminecraftmovie meal + happy meal 4/1…"

As part of the collaboration, the fast food chain will release a host of items, including a custom meal based on the upcoming A Minecraft Movie. It is set to contain a unique Nether flame sauce and is accompanied by a burger or ten pieces of nuggets. Every purchase comes with one of six collectible Happy Meal toys based on the block-shaped world.

The fast food giant has also released a unique teaser featuring Sebastian Eugene Hansen who portrays Henry alongside mobs from the movie. The clip depicts a classic McDonald's bag built out of blocks in the film, creatively promoting this major collaboration. It is set to be launched on April 1, 2025.

McDonald's is known to partner with some of the biggest brands and franchises in the world so it comes as no surprise that the bestselling sandbox title joins the ever-expanding array of collaborations. The collaboration with Minecraft is also set to reward players with a unique in-game McDonald's add-on — offering them a rather immersive experience of the collaboration.

With the film just around the corner, Mojang and Warner Bros are going guns blazing in promoting the first live-action adaption of the popular sandbox title — collaborating with major brands and even multiplex chains like Regal and Cinemark for themed merchandise. This joint venture with the fast food giant vastly expands the promotional avenue for the movie.

Also read — Minecraft Movie: From Block to Big Screen book set to release on April 22

