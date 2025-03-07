Who is Sebastian Eugene Hansen? Everything about the actor playing Henry in A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie is set to release on 4 April, 2025, and fans of the bestselling title are excited to see the live-action film. The upcoming movie features a star cast that includes Jack Black and Jason Momoa. In addition to the A-listers, the cast also comprises some relatively new actors, like Sebastian Eugene Hansen.

So, who is Sebastian Eugene Hansen? Read on to know more about the energetic young teenager who is set to play the role of Henry in the upcoming A Minecraft Movie.

Everything you need to know about Sebastian Eugene Hansen, playing Henry in A Minecraft Movie

Sebastian Eugene Hansen plays the role of Henry in the upcoming live-action Minecraft film (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Sebastian Eugene Hansen is a young American actor. At 14, he has worked on several film and television projects. His first project was in 2018, when he portrayed the role of young Mozart in the hit TV series Mozart in the Jungle.

His recent roles include young Scott Landon in the Apple TV+ miniseries Lisey's Story and Nigel Sawtooth in the 2023 comedy short Bad News, directed by Shane Brady. He is also set to appear as Connon in Fort Valor, directed by Heidi Moneymaker.

In the upcoming A Minecraft Movie, he will play a young gamer named Henry, alongside major Hollywood names such as Jack Black and Jason Momoa, as well as breakout TV star Emma Myers from Wednesday. This is a major role for the young actor, setting up the stage for him to become a popular household name.

Since most child actors get recognised from films and shorts to work on bigger productions in the future, A Minecraft Movie could be the perfect opportunity for Sebastian Eugene Hansen to make his mark in the reel world. Additionally, the star-studded cast and overwhelming popularity of Minecraft will also go a long way in putting a feather in the young actor's cap.

A Minecraft Movie, directed by Jared Hess, is set to be released worldwide on April 4, 2025. The live-action film recreates the sandbox title, and the plot follows a piglin invasion on the overworld that must be thwarted by Steve and his band of visitors from the real world.

Fun fact: Sebastian Eugene Hansen's birthday is on April 6, just two days after the release of A Minecraft Movie.

