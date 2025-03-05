Mojang reveals A Minecraft Movie merchandise ahead of film's release

Mojang has just unveiled a wide range of A Minecraft Movie merchandise ahead of the film's upcoming release. With less than a month left for the live-action rendition to hit the big screen, the official shop has introduced an array of related products for fans to purchase. Here's everything you need to know about the line of A Minecraft Movie merchandise released.

Mojang launches a line of A Minecraft Movie merchandise ahead of film's release

Mojang has released an array of A Minecraft Movie merchandise ahead of the film's release (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang has just launched an array of A Minecraft Movie merchandise ahead of film's release in April. It includes items like shirts, sweatshirts, mugs, and even wrapping paper. Each item is based on or themed around the characters and their depiction in the live-action film featuring a star cast that includes Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and more.

Currently, the website retails 32 products based on the upcoming film. These items are available on the official Minecraft shop, allowing fans to get their hands on the A Minecraft Movie merchandise with ease.

Here are all items available as part of the A Minecraft Movie merchandise launch:

All The Big Faces Adult T-Shirt - $28.95 Climb High Dive Deep Adult T-Shirt - $28.95 Creeper Club Adult T-Shirt - $28.95 Winners Never Die Adult T-Shirt - $28.95 Take Out The Trash Adult T-Shirt - $28.95 We Humbly Seek Gold Adult T-Shirt - $28.95 Hunk City Adult T-Shirt - $28.95 Steve's Lava Chicken Adult T-Shirt - $28.95 Adventure Is An Attitude Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt - $40.95 Dennis Pillow - $36.95 Mobs Sherpa Blanket - From $58.95 Badges Sticker Sheet - $9.95 Pattern Clear Tumbler - $22.95 Pattern Gift Wrap - From $8.95 Premium Poster - $29.95 Game Over World Kids Baseball Hat - $24.95 Retro Creeper Trucker Hat - $29.95 Kids Hoodie - $39.95 Steve & Garrett Kids T-Shirt - $24.95 Garrett Beast Tank Top - $29.95 Creeper Farms Tours Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt - $36.95 Piglin Adult Hoodie - $49.95 Steve Grunge Head Fake Comfort Colors Adult T-Shirt - $27.95 Retro Silhouette Adult T-Shirt - $26.95 Nether Portal Sherpa Blanket - From $58.95 Pink Sheep Pillow - $36.95 I Heart Minecraft Trucker Hat - $29.95 Obsidian Hoodie - $75.95 Iconic Group Kids T-Shirt - $24.95 Pink Sheep Adult T-Shirt - $26.95 Creeper Mines Kids T-Shirt - $24.95 Creeper Mines Adult T-Shirt - $26.95

These items come in various sizes and ship within two to three days. A Minecraft Movie, directed by Jared Hess, is set to release worldwide on April 4, 2025.

